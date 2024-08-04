Mahindra Thar ROXX Body Shell Spotted at a Scrapyard in Delhi ?

A video has been shared, which claims to be of upcoming Mahindra Thar ROXX body shell at a scrapyard

In a surprising turn of events, the soon-to-be-launched Mahindra Thar ROXX SUV’s body shell has been spotted at a scrapyard in Mayapuri, Delhi. This unexpected sighting has sparked a flurry of speculation and interest among automotive enthusiasts and industry insiders.

Mahindra Thar ROXX Body Shell

The revelation came to light when a video was shared on Instagram by user motobobyg, showcasing the body shell of the highly anticipated Thar ROXX. The video, which has since gone viral, offers a glimpse of the SUV’s design and structure, generating significant buzz across social media platforms.

The Mahindra Thar ROXX, an upgraded and rugged variant of the popular Thar, has been eagerly awaited by fans of the brand. Known for its off-road capabilities and robust build, the Thar ROXX promises to deliver an enhanced driving experience with modern features and improved performance.

The sighting at Mayapuri scrapyard raises questions about how the body shell ended up there ahead of the official launch. While it’s not uncommon for pre-production units and test mules to be discarded after testing, seeing a brand-new body shell in such a setting is unusual. This incident has led to various theories, ranging from accidental disposal to intentional leaks aimed at generating pre-launch hype.

Karol Bagh Theory

Some Instagram users speculated in the comments that this body shell might have been procured by aftermarket shops. They suggested that these shops could be using the body shell to get measurements and create accessories for the upcoming Thar ROXX. One user remarked, “Sari measurements lenge isse for chrome and other fitments,” hinting at the preparations for custom modifications and enhancements.

However, it is important to note that these are all speculative theories, and none are confirmed. Only Mahindra can officially clarify whether the body shell is indeed that of a Thar ROXX and explain how it ended up at a scrapyard.

Mahindra Thar ROXX Launch On 15th Aug

Speaking about the Thar ROXX, it comes in with a longer wheelbase to accommodate 2 additional doors for passengers at the rear. It sports a new front grille, revised headlamps, C shaped LED DRLs, new alloy wheels. The Roxx 5 door also gets reworked tail lamps and front parking sensors while a panoramic sunroof is a standout feature. Features also include black finished door handles in the front and towards the rear body coloured door handles, faux skid plates and silver finished bumpers for a contrasting effect. Mahindra Thar Roxx will also have a bigger boot as compared to the current 3 door model.

Engine options for the Thar ROXX will mirror those available in the 3-door model. The most affordable variants will feature a 1.5-litre diesel engine, producing 117 PS and 300 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The 2.2-litre diesel engine delivers 130 PS and 300 Nm, while the 2.0-litre petrol unit generates 150 PS and 300 Nm.



Transmission choices for both the diesel and petrol engines include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. These engines may be tuned for higher performance to accommodate the added weight of the 5-door Thar ROXX. Customers will have the option to choose between RWD and 4X4 variants, similar to the 3-door model.