Mahindra Thar Roxx Buyers Start Receiving Delivery Date – Some In 2026

As expected, Thar Roxx’s versatile character and broad appeal have been substantiated by its super massive bookings and long waiting period

Earlier this month, Thar Roxx received record bookings of 1.76 lakh units in just one hour. The moment was something to celebrate, but the flip side is the long waiting period. While Roxx deliveries have commenced, customers at the back of the queue will have to wait several months.

Roxx waiting period up to 18 months

According to Mahindra dealers, Roxx deliveries are currently limited to AX5, AX7L and MX5 variants only. Among these, most deliveries are of manual variants. Customers who have booked these variants are getting a tentative delivery timeline, ranging from late-2024 to early-2025. Folks who have booked Roxx 4WD with ivory interior theme are getting delivery schedules ranging from early to mid-2025.

Waiting period is higher for customers who have booked Roxx 4WD with mocha brown interior theme. Tentative delivery timeline for such bookings is in the range of mid-2025 to May 2026. That’s a waiting period of up to 18 months. A similar delivery timeline is also applicable on Roxx 2WD higher variants with automatic transmission.

How can customers ensure prompt delivery of Roxx?

As of now, Mahindra is communicating the tentative delivery timeline directly to customers. Dealers are not informed currently. When a customer receives such communication, they need to inform the dealership about the same. Once the dealer is informed, it will be their responsibility to follow up with the brand and ensure that the delivery is done within the communicated timeline.

In case the customer does not inform the dealer about the delivery timeline, the dealer will wait for an official communication from the brand. Once the communication is received, the dealer will inform the customer and wait for their response. If around one week passes without any response, the next customer in the queue will be allotted the delivery. To avoid such occurrences, customers need to inform the dealer when they receive the delivery timeline from Mahindra.

Production boost

To reduce the huge waiting period, Mahindra will be increasing production of Roxx. By November end, Roxx production will increase to around 7,500 units per month. The long waiting period will eventually ease, as more deliveries are made in the coming months.

3-door Thar 4×4, 4×2 waiting period up to 3 months

At the time of its launch and during the subsequent period, waiting period for specific variants of 3-door Thar used to be more than 12 months. As Mahindra has increased production and ramped up deliveries, waiting period for 3-door Thar has come down to around to 2-3 months.

Thar 4×4 top-spec hard-top petrol and convertible variants currently have a waiting period of up to 3 months. In case of diesel hard-top variants, the waiting period is just over 2 months. For Thar 4×2, waiting period for diesel variants is up to 2 months. For petrol variants, waiting period is just over 2 months.