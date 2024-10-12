Mahindra Thar ROXX Delivery Starts – First Batch Owners Welcome SUV Home

With over 1.76 lakh bookings, Mahindra has a huge task ahead to deliver Thar ROXX SUVs to their customers

Mahindra has officially begun deliveries of its highly anticipated Thar ROXX today. The deliveries come just in time for the festive season, as promised by Mahindra, aligning with the celebrations of Dussehra.

Mahindra Thar ROXX Delivery Starts

The Thar ROXX, which registered an unprecedented 1,76,218 bookings within the first hour of its launch, has captured the hearts of SUV enthusiasts across the country. Known for its rugged yet refined design, unmatched off-roading capabilities, and advanced technology, the Thar ROXX sets new benchmarks in the SUV segment.

Mahindra has ensured that the delivery process is smooth, with customers being notified of their delivery schedules in a phased manner. With its head-turning aesthetics, spacious interiors, powerful performance, and top-tier safety features, the Thar ROXX continues to position itself as a disruptor in the SUV market.

Engine Options and Performance

Petrol: 1997 cc engine with both manual and automatic transmission options. It delivers 12.4 kmpl and generates 160 bhp with the manual gearbox and 174 bhp with the automatic transmission. The petrol version is available only in a 2WD configuration.

Mahindra Thar Roxx all variant prices ? pic.twitter.com/rTetXFyvXu — RushLane (@rushlane) September 25, 2024

Diesel: 2184 cc engine with both manual and automatic transmission options. It offers a fuel efficiency of 15.2 kmpl and produces 150 bhp or 172 bhp depending on the variant. The diesel variant provides customers the choice between 2WD and 4WD configurations, enhancing its off-road prowess.

Advanced Features and Off-Road Capability

Known for its rugged build and off-road capabilities, the Thar ROXX comes equipped with advanced features like its powerful engine options, robust suspension, and high ground clearance. Its refined yet aggressive design makes it a head-turner on the roads, while inside, the SUV offers spacious interiors with top-tier safety features and cutting-edge technology.

Bookings Still Open

Despite the overwhelming demand, bookings for the Thar ROXX remain open through Mahindra’s authorized dealerships and the official website. With the commencement of deliveries, Mahindra aims to meet the enthusiastic response from customers and ensure a smooth delivery experience in a phased manner.