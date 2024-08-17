Mahindra Thar Roxx First Drive Review – Impressive, But…

The main highlights of the new Mahindra Thar Roxx are the increased size and premium quotient along with added practicality and convenience

Growing up, I always heard stories from my father about his experiences with Mahindra Jeep powered by a Peugeot engine. So, I have a small nostalgic soft spot for Mahindra Thar, which embodies the company’s rich heritage of making Jeeps since 1947. Fast forwarding to August 2024, Mahindra has made the Jeep DNA even more mainstream with the launch of Thar Roxx, a 5-Door version of Thar.

As part of the media drive event Mahindra organized in Kochi, Kerala, we drove Thar Roxx and experienced its evolved ethos. We drove it in the city through traffic, on the narrow and winding Kerala highways and even encountered some off-road situations as well. After a brief first drive, here are our honest opinions about the Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV that has been launched for a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh (Ex-sh).

Mahindra Thar Roxx First Drive Review – The pricing!

The anticipation is over and India’s most hyped car launch of 2024 just happened. We have to get pricing out of the way as it is one of the most crucial aspects about Thar Roxx. Pricing is where most of our reservations about Mahindra Thar Roxx are. Going through the variant-wise pricing of Thar Roxx, the smiles on our faces narrowed considerably. That’s because we were expecting typical “Mahindra-style” aggressive prices.

The “Maza aa gaya” quotient associated with Mahindra pricing was missing in Thar Roxx. Something which was present in Scorpio N and even recently launched XUV3XO. Mahindra Thar Roxx was launched at a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh (Ex-sh). For context, the much larger Scorpio N with 200 bhp petrol engine was launched at Rs 11.99 lakh (Ex-sh, introductory). Inflation plays a role and the Rs 12.99 Ex-sh prices might not be an issue for many as the equipment with base MX1 trim is not too shabby.

However, the price difference between Thar Roxx Manual and Automatic gearbox variants and Petrol and Diesel variants is exorbitant with select trim levels. The high price difference from Petrol to Diesel is justified when the shift is happening from NA Petrol to Turbo Diesel. However, Mahindra is commanding between Rs 50,000 to Rs 2.5 lakhs (MX3 P AT to MX3 D AT) to shift from a 2.0L Turbo petrol to a 2.2L Turbo Diesel. There used to be a time when Mahindra charged under Rs 30,000 to shift from 2.0L Petrol to 2.2L Diesel with 3-Door Thar. The cost difference for an automatic over manual is also on the higher side at Rs 1.5 lakh (Ex-sh).

The company is yet to announce the prices of 4WD variants. Mahindra has only announced prices for RWD variants and the top-spec AX7L D22 AT RWD variant costs as much as Rs 20.49 lakh (Ex-sh). Despite Thar Roxx being a lifestyle off-road vehicle, 4X4 is not offered from the base model. Only the top three trim levels, MX5, AX5L and AX7L, get a 4X4 transfer case. Enthusiasts and purists like us would like to see an MX1 D22 MT 4WD.

The other side of the pricing story

Mahindra Thar Roxx pricing is relative. Confused? We’ll simplify. Compact SUV prices have skyrocketed in the recent past. Top spec variants of many of these high-riding front-wheel-drive crossover vehicles have crossed Rs 20 lakh (Ex-sh) mark. For the same price, Mahindra is offering a rear-wheel-drive proper ladder-frame robust SUV and is also matching or out-classing these C-Segment compact “crossover vehicles” in terms of features and equipment. This is a statement I thought I would never make in my life.

Thar Roxx has been riddled with features enough to easily compete with any of the compact SUVs on sale in India. On the outside, Mahindra Thar Roxx gets LED projector headlights, LED DRLs, fog lights, large ORVMs, a side step, larger 19-inch alloy wheels shod with fat 255-section off-road tyres, chunky claddings, wide 90-degree opening rear doors, tailgate-mounted full-size spare alloy wheel, two stage tailgate, a really large panoramic sunroof and more.

Major updates in features list

On the inside, there is a features extravaganza with Thar Roxx. Despite this being a lifestyle off-road SUV, Mahindra has worked really hard to offer a premium experience for buyers. The top half of the dashboard is soft touch and so is the top part of all door trims along with elbow pads of all doors and sliding front center armrest. The padding beneath the leather wrap on the steering wheel is very squidgy too, lending a luxurious appeal. This could very well be among the most premium vehicles under 4.5m length.

All the interior lights are LEDs and there are massive vanity mirrors with LED vanity lights too. Mahindra is offering electrically operated driver’s seat and both the front seats get ventilation function. Auto climate control is single-zone, which is perfectly fine and works well. There is a new 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.2-inch TFT instrument cluster. These screens are crisp in resolution and offer a decent viewing experience even under sunlight and wearing sunglasses.

Features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, full-screen navigation on instrument screen, a wireless charging pad, Type-C charging ports, rear center armrest, rear AC vents, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, internally operated fuel-filler cap, a push-button start, steering mounted controls, cruise control, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, Adrenox connectivity suite, a banging 9-speaker Harman Kardon audio system are notable.

For the first time, there is genuine boot space with Thar Roxx. There is 447L of boot space up until the rear backrest and 644L of boot space if you load it till the metal roof. White upholstery, along with a large glass area and a massive panoramic sunroof makes the cabin feel a lot airy and spacious. There is genuine space as well. Width is expansive and two full adults on front seats like ourselves didn’t once graze our elbows. Space at the back is not an afterthought as well.

With the new vehicle, Mahindra has upped the safety quotient as well. Thar Roxx gets 6 airbags, LED headlights along with 35+ safety features as standard fitment across the range. There is camera based Level-2 ADAS (similar setup seen in XUV3XO) and 360-degree camera along with blind view monitoring.

Drive and Performance

Mahindra Thar Roxx has a throne-like high-set seating position that gives excellent visibility all-around. It has 41.7 degree approach angle, 36.1 degree departure angle, 23.9 degree breakover angle and it also has a water wading height of 650 mm. Interestingly, Mahindra didn’t disclose ground clearance of Thar Roxx anywhere. The side steps along with grab handles on pillars help with ingress and egress.

Thar exudes massive road presence and that is exactly what appeals to the target demographic. Thar Roxx drives exactly how a Thar should. The large 19-inch wheels and tall tyres absorbs a lot of road abnormalities. The suspension is set up on the softer side, which is expected from a vehicle of this genre. Mahindra has given a sophisticated suspension setup with Thar Roxx. Features like frequency dependent damping and hydraulic rebound stopper are notable.

Mahindra Thar Roxx towers over everything and deals with Indian roads with a sense of authority with very little filtering through. The car is based on a new Glyde platform, which is 18% lighter, 50:50 mass distribution and has better stiffness in the structure than the Thar 3-Door. Driving it around Kochi, we felt like the new platform and suspension setup is excellent and lends a sense of indestructibility.

At the media drive event, Mahindra provided us with a top-spec AX7L D22 MT 4WD variant. Mahindra mentioned reworked overall NVH levels with Thar Roxx and it shows. In-cabin experience feels like that of a monocoque SUV, rather than an old-school ladder-frame SUV. The G20 2.0L Turbo Petrol engine develops up to 175 horses and 380 torques. D22 Turbo Diesel engine develops up to 172 horses and 370 torques. Both engines get 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic options.

The unit given to us had a very rubbery and notchy manual gear selector. Gear shifts didn’t feel right across all speeds. The 4X4 selector was extremely hard to operate and we had to yank it to slot in place. The clutch, although light in weight, has very long travel. I have clocked over 4 lakh km driving manual cars, but I felt like the bite and actuation of this clutch pedal could not be predicted very easily. Braking power has been increased over 3-Door Thar with added rear disc brakes. We couldn’t put Thar Roxx’s off-roading capabilities to the test as we had very little time with it in Kochi. But we did thrash it in bad roads and broken paths and Thar Roxx soaked everything in its stride like an unstoppable force. Truly impressive!

The misses

1. Thar Roxx lacks telescopic steering adjustment.

2. There are no request sensors on the outside, forcing users to use the key to lock/unlock, making the push-button start feature come off as half-baked.

3. The door pockets can only accommodate dinky little 500ml water bottles.

4. Accessing these door pockets is slightly iffy when the doors are shut.

5. There could have been all-four one-touch up/down window feature.

6. Rear seats don’t fold down flat, making it less practical than what it could have been.

7. A Black-Brown interior option should have been offered for people who actually take their Thar off-road.

8. 4X4 Diesel MT variant positioned on base MX1 trim level.

9. While front seats are accommodating, they lack under-thigh support.

Conclusion

Concluding the Mahindra Thar Roxx is very easy. We loved the car a lot more than we would have thought. There is a major stride by Mahindra’s end to uplift the cabin ambience for a more premium appeal, which we loved. Suspension and chassis have been set up to take on the Indian roads beautifully. Powertrains are strong and we hope the cons we found with manual gearbox and 4X4 selector are limited to our media review unit only.

We would have liked it if Mahindra had come up with more aggressive prices. But if we compare it with similarly priced “high-riding crossover C Segment vehicles”, Mahindra Thar Roxx is the only old-school traditional SUV. Even though the price is high, it appears to be worth it to buy a traditional SUV rather than buying vehicles marketed as an SUV. We didn’t find any deal breakers on Thar Roxx, if you are looking for a proper 4×4. Coming from a lineage of barebones SUVs, Thar Roxx comes off as a much more rounded SUV offering than its predecessors ever dreamed of. If it can win over a picky person like myself, it can win over most people.