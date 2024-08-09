Mahindra Thar ROXX Front Officially Revealed Ahead Of Launch

One of the most anticipated vehicle launches of 2024, the Mahindra Thar Roxx, is gearing up for its official debut on August 15th

India’s renowned SUV maker, Mahindra, is about to introduce its most ambitious vehicle yet. The Thar Roxx will slot below the Scorpio N in Mahindra’s lineup, entering the competitive compact SUV segment. Unique in its category, the Thar Roxx will be the only true “SUV” SUV available in India, boasting a length of around 4.3 meters.

Mahindra Thar ROXX Front

A recent leak has shed light on several key aspects of the Thar Roxx, including its new 4G platform, which is a lighter, more advanced version of the 3G platform used in the Scorpio N. This platform is reportedly 40 kg lighter, contributing to better performance and efficiency.

New Thar Roxx shares several components with the Scorpio N, such as the multi-link rear suspension system equipped with Frequency Dependent Damping technology. Up front, the vehicle will feature an independent double wishbone setup, enhancing its off-road capabilities.

Off-Roading Features

Mahindra Thar Roxx is positioned to outshine the 3-door Thar when it comes to off-roading. It will include an electronic brake locking differential, an electronic locking differential, and various terrain modes (Snow, Sand, Mud). Unlike the Scorpio N’s shift-on-the-fly system, the Thar Roxx will retain a traditional mechanical 4X4 lever, providing a more authentic off-road experience.

Additionally, Thar Roxx will introduce a new feature called Crawl Smart Assist (CSA), which allows the driver to set a speed below 30 km/h, with the vehicle maintaining this speed without throttle inputs. This feature is likely exclusive to the automatic transmission variants. Another innovative feature, Intelli Turn Assist, will help drivers take tighter turns by locking the inner rear wheel at speeds under 15 km/h, provided the electronic locking differential is disengaged.

Powertrain Options

Mahindra Thar Roxx will be powered by engines sourced from the Scorpio N and XUV700. The base petrol variants will feature a 2.0-liter turbo engine producing 160 bhp and 330 Nm, while higher-spec variants will deliver 175 bhp and 380 Nm.

The diesel engine options include the Gen 2 mHawk 2.2-liter engine, with lower-spec variants offering 150 bhp and 350 Nm, and higher-spec variants delivering 172 bhp and 370 Nm. Both engines will be paired with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions.

Mahindra Thar Roxx is expected to offer RWD in its base variants, with 4X4 available in mid to top-spec trims. The top-end variants may also feature an electronically locking differential.