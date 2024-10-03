Mahindra Thar ROXX Gets 1.76 Lakh Bookings In 1 Hour – New Record

Mahindra Thar ROXX Garners Over 1.76 Lakh Bookings in Just One Hour

Mahindra has announced that its newly launched Thar ROXX has received an overwhelming 1,76,218 bookings within just 60 minutes of the booking window opening at 11:00 AM today. This massive response highlights the widespread popularity of the Thar ROXX, appealing to customers across the nation. Mahindra share price is trading at Rs 3,165 at 1-15 PM on the NSE.

Mahindra Thar ROXX Bookings Record

Known for its striking design, powerful performance, and superior off-roading capabilities, the Thar ROXX continues to set new standards in the SUV segment. Its spacious interiors, top-tier safety features, and advanced technology further enhance its appeal as a standout offering in the market.

Deliveries of the Thar ROXX are set to begin during Dussehra. Mahindra has expressed gratitude to its customers for their enthusiastic response and assured that a seamless delivery experience is a top priority. Customers will be notified of their delivery schedules in phases over the next three weeks. Bookings for the Thar ROXX are still open and can be made at authorised Mahindra dealerships or through the Mahindra website.

The large volume of bookings for the Mahindra Thar ROXX does indicate strong demand for this specific model. As with any manufacturer, Mahindra will leverage the Thar ROXX’s strong booking numbers to create positive sentiment amidst broader sales challenges. Given the overall market fluctuations and declining sales in some segments, promoting the success of a popular model can help shift the narrative and provide some balance to concerns.

Mahindra faces logistical challenges due to the high volume of bookings, such as managing production capacity, supply chain constraints, and ensuring timely deliveries. Mitigation will prioritise clear communication with customers, optimise production workflows, and manage dealer inventories to reduce bottlenecks.

Mahindra Thar Roxx 5-Door – New Colour Option

While at the time of launch, the new Roxx was exclusively presented in an Ivory White interior colour scheme, buyers cited various constraints in terms of maintenance. Used especially for off-roading activities, the pristine white interiors would be subject to dirt and cleaning would be a hassle. Hence, following customer’s demands, the new Mocha Brown colour scheme was added.

Mahindra Roxx with Mocha Brown, which is exclusive to its 4X4 variants only, sees this colour scheme not only on its leatherette upholstery but also extended to its dashboard, central console, door trims, armrests and steering wheel. Thus this colour option scores high in terms of better maintenance. Both colour options see no change in pricing.

Mahindra Thar Roxx – Features Detailed

Mahindra Thar Roxx is the 9th SUV in the company’s portfolio but the first SUV in the lifestyle segment. Depending on trim level, it is presented in 7 exterior colour options – Everest White, Stealth Black, Nebula Blue, Battleship Gray, Deep Forest, Tango Red and Burnt Sienna, 6 variants and in both petrol and diesel engine and 2 gearbox options. Available in six broad variants of MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3 L, AX5 L, and AX7 L, Thar Roxx RWD pricing starts from Rs 12.99 lakh (Ex-showroom), while its 4X4 variants start from Rs 18.79 lakh (Ex-showroom).

In terms of overall dimensions, the Thar Roxx – 5-door is larger than the Thar, its 3-door counterpart. It gets a new front body coloured grille with 6 horizontal slats, LED lighting elements at the front and rear, 19 inch wheels with 255 section tyres and wheel claddings attributing to its improved off-roading performance.

The interiors see several improvements over its 3—door model. These include a large panoramic sun-roof, ventilated front seats, rear AC vents, armrests and electrically operated driver’s seat. It also gets a large 10.2 inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a 10.2 inch instrument cluster with full screen navigation. Feature updates also include a Harman Kardon sound system. Safety is also further enhanced via Level 2 ADAS along with 6 airbags, electronic stability control, parking sensors at the front and rear, hill ascent control and ABS and EBD.

Engine and Powertrain Options

Mahindra Thar Roxx is presented with two engine options. The 2.0 liter turbo petrol unit makes 162 hp power in MT and 177 hp in AT along with 330 Nm and 380 Nm torque in MT and AT respectively. It also draws power via a 2.2 liter diesel engine offering 152 hp and 330 Nm in MT and 175 hp and 370 Nm torque with automatic transmission option. Mahindra Thar Roxx, that commands a strong road presence, rivals the Maruti Jimny and Force Gurkha 5 door in its segment.