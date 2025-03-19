Mahindra Thar Roxx Gets New Features – John Abraham Edition Debuts

While the Thar Roxx has captivated the hearts of Indian discerning SUV buyers, Mahindra is continually updating its lifestyle SUV. The company has identified a few missing features on Thar Roxx and is offering them at no additional cost. These features can be seen with John Abraham’s custom Thar Roxx. Let’s take a closer look.

John Abraham’s 1 of 1 Custom Thar Roxx

Mahindra just delivered John Abraham a custom Thar Roxx. The Bollywood actor is known to be an automobile enthusiast and own a fair share of cars and superbikes. The latest addition to his prized possessions is Thar Roxx finished in Stealth Black exterior colour. John Abraham was also present during the launch of Thar Roxx, which happened in Cochin, Kerala.

John Abraham’s custom Thar Roxx gets a few exterior addition like rear tail light grill along with JA badges (actor’s initials) on both sides. On the inside, we can see the same JA badges on headrests. Thar Roxx’s VIN plate was already a special one and John Abraham’s VIN is special still as it reads ‘MADE FOR JOHN ABRAHAM’.

This Thar Roxx also had a Mocha Brown interior theme, which was launched recently. Seat upholstery was unique on John Abraham’s unit. The actor looked thrilled to drive his latest possession and one that is purpose built to suit his taste and preferences.

Thar Roxx Gets New Features

Since its launch in August 2024, Thar Roxx has emerged as one of India’s most sought after SUVs. Thar Roxx was already well equipped and packed quite a lot of premium features unheard of in the lifestyle SUV segment. However, there was room for improvement and Mahindra has identified these features and is now offering them at no additional cost.

The most important of these feature additions is a request sensor on door handles, which was a sore omission on Thar Roxx. Push button start feature now makes a lot more sense with the addition of request sensor as it offers a fully keyless experience now.

Other notable add-ons with this update are aero front windshield wipers which should reduce the noise generated by previous conventional ones along with a sliding centre armrest for front occupants that should accommodate people of all frames and sizes. Other than these features, Thar Roxx remains the same as before.

Under the bonnet, Thar Roxx comes equipped with either a 2.0L Turbo Petrol engine with up to 175 bhp and 380 Nm of or a 2.2L Turbo Diesel engine with up to 170 bhp and 370 Nm. Gearbox options include a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic. Only the Diesel engine equipped variants get 4WD transfer case.