Mahindra Thar Roxx Gets New Mocha Grey Interiors – White Interiors Discontinued

Mahindra is all set to update the interior theme of its flagship lifestyle SUV, the Thar Roxx, with the introduction of a new Mocha Grey interior option. This new interior theme is expected to replace the earlier Ivory White interiors, which had drawn criticism for being impractical in a rugged, off-road-focused SUV. The first batch of Thar Roxx units with Mocha Grey interiors has already started arriving at dealerships, signalling that Mahindra will soon begin deliveries of the updated version.

Why the Change?

When Mahindra launched the Thar Roxx on August 15, 2024, it became the first lifestyle off-roader in India to offer premium, tech-laden interiors – a move that set a new benchmark for the segment. However, the decision to offer only Ivory White interiors for both 4X2 and 4X4 variants received mixed reactions.

While the white cabin added a sense of luxury, owners and off-road enthusiasts found it difficult to maintain, especially in dusty and muddy conditions. Recognizing this feedback, Mahindra introduced a Mocha Brown interior theme in October 2024, exclusive to 4X4 variants, and now the brand is taking it a step further by replacing white interiors entirely with a more practical Mocha Grey option.

What’s New with Mocha Grey?

The new Mocha Grey interiors blend a darker, more robust tone with a modern finish – better suited for real-world use. The cabin continues to offer dual-tone dashboard and door trims, with updated upholstery and contrast stitching in darker shades. This shift not only makes the interior easier to maintain but also aligns better with the Thar’s rugged outdoor character.

Though visuals of the Mocha Grey variant haven’t been officially revealed yet, early dealership units suggest it retains the plushness of the Thar Roxx while toning down the easily-soiled surfaces of the earlier white variant.

No Mechanical Changes

Apart from the updated interiors, the Thar Roxx remains unchanged in terms of equipment and powertrain. The SUV continues to offer premium features like:

– 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and instrument cluster

– Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

– Harman Kardon audio system

– Level-2 ADAS, auto climate control, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof

It also continues to be powered by two engine options:

– 2.0L turbo-petrol with 177 PS and 380 Nm

– 2.2L turbo-diesel with 175 PS and 370 Nm

Both engines are available with manual or automatic transmissions, while 4X4 is exclusive to the diesel variants.

A Practical Step Forward

With the introduction of Mocha Grey interiors, Mahindra is directly responding to customer feedback, prioritizing functionality without compromising on the premium experience that the Thar Roxx was intended to offer. The updated interior is expected to appeal to off-roaders and city buyers alike, making it a sensible and stylish upgrade.

Deliveries of the Mocha Grey interior Thar Roxx are expected to begin soon, and buyers can check with local dealerships for availability. The Ivory White interior will be phased out, streamlining the range with a more practical offering that suits the rugged lifestyle SUV’s real-world usage.