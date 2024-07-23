Mahindra Thar ROXX In 6 New Colours – Render Based On Official Teaser

With rugged exteriors and family-oriented interiors, Thar Roxx can emerge as a major disruptor in the SUV segment

After the success of 3-door Thar in 4×4 and 4×2 formats, Mahindra is now eying an even bigger market share with the 5-door Thar. Launch is scheduled on 15th August. Mahindra 5-door Thar can give tough competition to popular SUVs in compact and mid-size segments.

Mahindra Thar ROXX Render In 6 New Colours

Mahindra has already revealed the front look of the Thar ROXX via official teaser. Based on this, Pratyush Rout has created digital renders in 6 new colours, which are likely to be launched.

Across the front fascia, the 5-door Thar Roxx does not differ much in comparison to the 3-door model. But some cosmetic touch-ups have been introduced for the front grille and bumper. Signature features such as the circular headlamps and fog lamps, rugged fenders and skid plate, fender mounted turn signals and latched hood have been retained. Side profile appears largely the same, with the exception of the sportier alloy wheels and longer vehicle size.

As per estimates, Thar Roxx will be around 300 mm longer than the 3-door model. The latter is 3,985 mm long. Thar Roxx is also expected to be wider and taller. The new alloy wheels with dual-purpose tyres, along with the wider running boards, create a powerful visual impact. Rear fenders are squared in shape in comparison to the circular design seen with the 3-door Thar. Helps achieve old-school vibes and some differentiation with the 3-door model.

At the rear, 5-door Thar Roxx get sportier C-shaped tail lamps. Some minor touch-ups could also be introduced in the tailgate and bumper. Roxx could get some entirely new colour options, in line with its bigger size and refreshed visual profile.

Thar Roxx – Interiors

To ensure Thar Roxx suits family needs, Mahindra will be offering a comprehensive range of comfort and convenience features. Some key highlights include a large touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, rain sensing wipers, auto headlamps and push button start. Users will have the option to choose a single-pane sunroof or a panoramic sunroof offered with top-spec variants. A comprehensive range of safety features will be available including Level-2 ADAS.

Thar Roxx – Engine options

Mahindra 5-door Thar Roxx will borrow the engine options currently available with the 3-door model. The 1.5-litre diesel unit churns out 117 PS and 300 Nm. It is mated with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The 2.2-litre diesel engine delivers 130 PS and 300 Nm. The 2.0-litre petrol unit makes 150 PS and 300 Nm. Both these engines are offered with transmission choices of 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Thar Roxx – Pricing

A special initial launch offer is likely to be announced for Thar Roxx. The base variant with the 1.5-litre diesel engine could be offered at a starting price of Rs 12 lakh. It is reported that Force Motors is also working on a 4×2 model of the 2024 Gurkha. It will be interesting to see the market response to this new challenger. The 4×4 variants of Thar Roxx could start at Rs 15 lakh, going up against the 5-door Force Gurkha and Maruti Jimny.