Mahindra Thar ROXX Interiors Teaser Confirms New Features

Mahindra Teases Thar Roxx with High-Tech Features and Luxury Upgrades – Launch on 15th Aug 2024

Mahindra has just unveiled an exciting new teaser for the upcoming Thar Roxx, providing a tantalizing glimpse into the luxurious and high-tech features of this eagerly awaited SUV. The latest teaser reveals several premium additions that promise to elevate the driving experience to new heights.

Mahindra Thar ROXX Interiors Teaser

High-Tech Digital Driver Display – One of the standout features in the new teaser is the fully digital driver display. This advanced digital cluster provides a wealth of information at the driver’s fingertips, ensuring that all essential data is easily accessible. The sleek and modern interface is expected to enhance the overall driving experience by offering customizable views and intuitive controls.

Large Touchscreen Infotainment System – The Thar Roxx is set to impress tech-savvy drivers with its large touchscreen infotainment system. This high-resolution display is designed to be the central hub for connectivity and entertainment, offering seamless integration with smartphones, navigation, and various multimedia options. The user-friendly interface and responsive touch controls are likely to make this feature a favorite among drivers and passengers alike.

Luxurious Soft Leather Dashboard – Adding to the Thar Roxx’s premium appeal is the soft leather dashboard. This luxurious touch not only enhances the vehicle’s aesthetics but also provides a plush and sophisticated feel to the cabin. The meticulous craftsmanship and high-quality materials used in the dashboard are a testament to Mahindra’s commitment to delivering a top-tier driving experience.

Harman Kardon Music System – Music enthusiasts will be delighted with the inclusion of a Harman Kardon music system in the Thar Roxx. Known for its exceptional audio quality, the Harman Kardon system is set to deliver an immersive and crystal-clear sound experience. Whether on a long road trip or navigating through city traffic, this premium audio system will ensure that every drive is accompanied by high-fidelity music.

Panoramic Sunroof – The teaser also highlights the Thar Roxx’s panoramic sunroof, a feature that brings an airy and open feel to the cabin. This expansive sunroof allows natural light to flood the interior, creating a bright and inviting atmosphere. It also provides an excellent view of the sky and surroundings, enhancing the overall driving experience, especially during scenic drives.

Ventilated Seats – Comfort is a top priority in the Thar Roxx, as evidenced by the inclusion of ventilated seats. These seats are designed to keep occupants cool and comfortable, even during hot weather. The ventilated function ensures that air circulates effectively, preventing discomfort during long journeys and adding a touch of luxury to the seating experience.

Launch on 15th Aug 2024

Compared to the 3-door model, Thar Roxx will feature updates to the front grille and bumper. However, the overall profile of the front fascia will remain largely the same as that of the 3-door model. Thar Roxx will continue to use circular headlamps and fog lamps, a latched hood, a rugged bumper, and a skid plate. The most noticeable difference on the side is the larger size, with Thar Roxx extending by 300 mm over the 3,985 mm long 3-door model.

The engine options for Thar Roxx will be the same as those offered with the 3-door model. The most affordable variants will use the 1.5-liter diesel engine, delivering 117 PS and 300 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The 2.2-liter diesel engine generates 130 PS and 300 Nm, while the 2.0-liter petrol unit produces 150 PS and 300 Nm. Both engines will come with transmission choices of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The engines could be tuned to a higher performance mode to accommodate the added weight of the 5-door Thar Roxx. Customers will have the option to choose between RWD and 4X4 variants, similar to the 3-door model.