Mahindra Thar Roxx Joins Nagaland Police Fleet

Apart from the police-specific modifications and strobe lights, this Thar Roxx police car retains most of its stock parts

Indian police in various states and UTs use a variety of vehicles such as Bolero, Innova, Gypsy, Ertiga, Scorpio, Safari Storme, Sumo, etc. The newest addition to this list is Mahindra Thar Roxx, now part of Nagaland police fleet. This is the first time Roxx is being used for police duty. Let’s check out the details.

Thar Roxx police car – Key customizations

On both sides, this Roxx police car gets two parallel-running blue strips. Between them is ‘POLICE’ lettering in a large-sized font. The top section of the front and rear windshield also has the ‘POLICE’ lettering. On the roof, standard strobe lights, as seen commonly with police cars, have been added.

At the front, Roxx police car also gets fender guides. Apart from these, there aren’t any major customizations. Only some accessories have been used such as the rain visor on all side doors. Had it been inducted into military service, Roxx would have undergone some mechanical tweaks as well. But on police duty, such changes might not be needed.

Mahindra Roxx is a powerful machine, quite suitable for police duty. And this specific unit appears to be a top-spec 4×4 variant, which makes it an even more capable police car. The SUV has R19 diamond-cut alloy wheels, which are offered exclusively with the AX7L variant.

When looking for a vehicle, police forces usually choose the base or mid variants. This is due to budget constraints. In this context, the Nagaland police choosing a top variant seems a bit surprising. It is possible that this Roxx police car could be funded by an important person for their security entourage. However, exact details are not available.

Why Roxx can succeed as a police car?

With its powerful road presence, Thar Roxx comes across as a natural choice for the police forces. In situations like crowd management or street conflicts, Roxx’s powerful entry can send a strong message. It can give police forces a psychological edge in such circumstances. As seen in the images, the road presence has been enhanced with police-specific touch-ups and strobe lights.

With powerful engine options, Mahindra Roxx also meets the performance expectations of police forces. The 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine generates 162 PS and 330 Nm with the 6-speed manual transmission. The numbers increase to 177 PS and 380 Nm with the 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Diesel variants utilize a 2.2-litre engine that makes 152 PS and 330 Nm. Transmission choices are the same as petrol variants. Roxx diesel 4×4 variants have a higher output of 175 PS and 370 Nm. 4×4 variants have special capabilities such as CrawlSmart, IntelliTurn, electric locking differential and electric driveline disconnect on the front axle. Users can also access 4XPLOR – Selectable Terrain Modes of Snow, Sand and Mud.

Roxx can work as a police car also because it offers a cocooned safety experience. Along with the extensive safety kit, the SUV is also rated as one of the safest by Bharat NCAP. Tested in November 2024, Roxx has a 5-star safety rating in both Adult and Child safety assessment tests.