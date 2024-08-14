Mahindra Thar Roxx Launch Price Rs 12.99 Lakh – Killer Pricing For A Real SUV

Size-wise, Mahindra Thar Roxx takes on the 2024 Force Gurkha 5-Door and genre-wise, it also takes on Maruti Suzuki Jimny

After single-handedly reviving India’s lifestyle SUV segment, Mahindra Thar is now making the genre more mainstream than before. How, you might ask. Mahindra has just launched Thar Roxx in India, which is a 5-Door version of regular Thar, launched on August 15th, 2020. The introductory entry prices for Mahindra Thar Roxx is a heart throbbing Rs 12.99 lakh (Ex-sh).

Mahindra Thar Roxx Launch Price Rs 12.99 Lakh

In the Indian SUV market, Mahindra is known for aggressive pricing strategies. Offerings like Thar RWD and Scorpio N are stark examples of aggressive pricing. The same strategy holds true for Thar Roxx as well. Starting from Rs 12.99 lakh (Ex-sh), Thar Roxx emerges as an extremely well-priced ‘Real’ SUV.

Trim levels are not yet revealed as Mahindra only revealed the base model at launch. Just like the 3-Door Thar, Mahindra Thar Roxx gets RWD variants at the lower end to keep price competitive. We would have liked a 4X4 variant with base MX1 trim.

With Thar Roxx, Mahindra is bringing a brand new face. It gets new LED projector headlights. Buyers don’t have to spend on aftermarket headlights now. There is a new grill along with chunkier bumpers.

At the side, we get the longer length to accommodate rear doors and a lot more boot space. Unlike Thar 3-Door, Mahindra Thar Roxx gets a fixed metal roof and has now introduced a new kink in the silhouette around rear doors. This might be off-putting for some, especially evident in White and other lighter shades.

There are new alloy wheels, which are more attractive. Mahindra has replaced round rear wheel arches with square-ish ones. Now, both front and rear wheel arch claddings match, which wasn’t the case before.

Interiors upgraded

One major upgrade we can notice with Mahindra Thar Roxx is the vastly superior interior when compared to Thar 3-Door. There is a larger 10.2-inch free-standing infotainment screen now, which brings wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is also a 10.2-inch fully digital instrument TFT screen with large-screen navigation view function.

Mahindra is offering soft-touch materials on the dashboard, front and rear armrests, rear AC vents, auto-dimming IRVM, an internally operated fuel filler cap, keyless entry, push-button start, among other features and conveniences. The biggest convenience upgrade has to be rear doors with easy access to 2nd row and a larger boot.

Where safety is concerned, Thar Roxx gets a camera-based Level-2 ADAS suite, similar to what we experienced in Mahindra XUV3XO. All-four disc brakes, 6 airbags, TCS, TPMS are ESP are a few other notable safety features. Aiding off-road excursions, Mahindra is offering Crawl Smart Assist (CSA) and Intelli Turn Assist (ITA) along with an electronically locking rear diff.

Where powertrains are concerned, Mahindra Roxx continues to get the same 2.0L turbo petrol and two diesel engine options, a 1.5L turbo diesel and a 2.2L turbo diesel engine options. Depending on variants, 2.0L petrol engine gets either 160 bhp and 330 Nm state of tune in base variant. The 2.2L Gen 2 mHawk engine gets either 150 bhp and 330 Nm state of tune with base variant.