Mahindra Thar Roxx Mid-Variant Interior Spied – Reveals New Details

When compared to 3-Door model, Mahindra Thar Roxx will be significantly more loaded with features, equipment and creature comforts

Set to take its lifestyle adventure SUV game to a new level, Mahindra is set to launch the 5-Door Thar in India on August 15th. Initially speculated to called Thar Armada, Mahindra has zeroed in on the name Thar Roxx. Interiors of upcoming Mahindra Thar Roxx mid-spec variant has surfaced on the internet. Let’s take a look.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Mid-Variant

Size-wise, Mahindra Thar Roxx will land in compact SUV segment, challenging all the monocoque rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, Citroen C3 Aircross and upcoming Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt.

Going by Mahindra’s previous strategies, Thar Roxx might be launched at a very attractive introductory price. Considering Scorpio N was launched starting from Rs 12 lakh (introductory price, Ex-sh) for the first 25,000 customers, Thar Roxx is speculated to start from Rs 11 lakh (introductory price, Ex-sh).

If so, the variants just below the top-spec trim will strike the most VFM appeal offering a decent balance between price and features. One such variant has been spied ahead of August 15th launch. The spy video from plusdrive_155 reveal this mid-to-high spec variant’s interiors.

It has to be noted that this is not Thar Roxx’s top variant as that will come with a lot more features. This mid-to-high variant comes equipped with a single-pane sunroof, spotted with older test mules. It also gets similar semi-digital instrument cluster as current Thar. While top-spec Thar Roxx will get a panoramic sunroof and a 10.2-inch TFT instrument cluster.

Notable features of this particular variant is the new 10.2-inch infotainment screen that will support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, same steering wheel as XUV700 along with indicator stalks, a push button start feature where keyhole used to be, roof-mounted speakers for the front and rear, a frameless auto-dimming IRVM and more.

More feature-loaded than before

There is no ADAS suite with this variant as it lacks the camera unit mounted behind the IRVM. There are front and rear armrests, four adjustable headrests, rear AC vents and grab rails for all doors to facilitate ingress and egress. Interestingly, Mahindra is offering white leatherette upholstery which will be soiled in no time, given Thar’s off-road image and target audience.

We didn’t see a 4X4 lever for transfer case. Nor did we see any shift-on-the-fly system system for the same. So, this particular variant might very well be RWD only. Speaking of engines and drivetrain layouts, the same engines as current 3-Door Thar (1.5L Diesel, 2.0L Petrol and 2.2L Diesel) are expected to continue on Thar Roxx. There may be variance in performance metrics to adhere to the added weight.

