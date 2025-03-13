Mahindra Thar Roxx Mocha Brown Interior Walkaround

With the launch of Thar Roxx on August 15 2024, Mahindra stepped up its game in the lifestyle SUV segment quite significantly. For the first time in mainstream Indian automotive history, a lifestyle SUV got plush interiors with cutting-edge features and technology. Now, Mahindra has just launched Mocha Brown interior version of Thar Roxx. Let’s take a closer look.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Mocha Brown Interior

Ever since Thar Roxx officially debuted, it garnered one major criticism from automotive fraternity, which was White interiors. Thar Roxx came with a sole Ivory White interior option for both 4X2 and 4X4 versions, which was heavily criticised by enthusiasts. Maintaining an SUV with White interiors is quite a task and it gets soiled easily and doesn’t return to its former shade.

Fixing that, Mahindra launched Thar Roxx with Mocha Brown interior option with 4X4 variants in October 2024. There is no price premium for Mocha Brown interiors and bookings for this interior theme commenced on 3rd October 2024. Deliveries of Thar Roxx Mocha Brown interior versions have commenced after a slight delay.

On the outside, there are no changes to Thar Roxx with Mocha Brown interior variants. All the changes are on the inside. For starters, Ivory White interior came with a dual tone Black and White dashboard and door trims along with an all-White seat upholstery and headliner. In Ivory White theme, contrast stitching was also in White.

The more sensible choice

In comparison, Mocha Brown gets a dark Brown shade to lower parts of the dashboard and middle parts of door trims. Seats get dual-tone upholstery with Mocha Brown with a Black and Brown combination. Leatherette used for armrests and the contrasting stitching are both Brown in colour. Headliner is still White, but is less prone to soiling and is not a biggie.

Other than these changes, Thar Roxx stays the same in terms of features and equipment. Depending on the trim level, Thar Roxx offers Level-2 ADAS, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen and instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto climate control, premium Harman Kardon audio, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and more.

Where powertrains are concerned, Thar Roxx gets a 2.0L Turbo Petrol engine with up to 177 PS and 380 Nm along with a 2.2L Turbo Diesel engine with up to 175 PS and 370 Nm. Both engines can be configured with manual and automatic gearbox options. Only the Diesel engine can be had with a 4X4 transfer case.