Mahindra Thar Roxx Mocha Interior Launched – Same Price As Ivory Option

With the option of Mocha Brown interiors, Mahindra Thar Roxx buyers can enjoy getting the car dirty and then clean without much hassle

One of the most anticipated and talked-about vehicle in India, Mahindra Thar Roxx, was launched in India on August 15th. This lifestyle adventure off-road SUV starts from Rs 12.99 lakh (Ex-sh). Post-launch, the company is fixing one of Thar Roxx’ major criticisms, which was the Ivory interior theme.

Now, Mahindra has just announced a new Mocha Brown interior option that is priced exactly the same as Ivory option which was offered as standard with higher variants at launch. Bookings will commence from 3rd October at 11 AM. Mahindra is offering Mocha Brown interior option to 4X4 variants only.

Thar Roxx Mocha Interior

Mahindra has announced that deliveries of Thar Roxx 4X4 with Mocha Brown interior will start by the end of January 2025, which is almost four months of waiting for prospective buyers. It has to be noted that Thar Roxx deliveries with Ivory interiors shown at launch will commence this month, October 2024.

White interiors and off-road vehicle don’t exactly go hand-in-hand. At launch, the company mentioned that Ivory white leatherette seat covers are easier to clean and maintain. However, reality is that cars with white interiors and white upholstery are susceptible to soiling, given Indian conditions.

Many buyers have preferences to not buy into a white cabin or white upholstery in cars as it is very difficult to prevent them from going yellow or beige. Same was the case with Thar Roxx as the media, enthusiasts and prospective buyers mentioned that an off-road SUV should get darker colour theme on the inside.

Mahindra has responded and is likely to nudge more buyers into opting Thar Roxx. As seen in the company’s pictures, we get to see two shades of Brown used on seat upholstery, armrests and door panels. While the headliner continues to be of a lighter shade. Complementing the new interior theme is the black elements replacing silver elements on steering wheel.

Any other changes?

Apart from these, Mahindra has kept Thar Roxx unchanged. It continues to come with a dominating road presence, muscular fenders and Jeep-style latched bonnet. The R19 size alloy wheels on top-spec trims look gangata, shod with 255/60 tyres A/T tyres. It measures 4,428 mm in length and 1,923 mm in height.

Thar Roxx gets a 2.0L turbo petrol and a 2.2L diesel engine. The former engine is available in three states of tune, 152 PS / 330 Nm, 162 PS / 330 Nm and 177 PS / 380 Nm. The latter can be had in two configs – 152 PS / 330 Nm and 175 PS / 370 Nm. Both engines can be had with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.