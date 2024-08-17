Mahindra Thar Roxx MX3 Variant Walkaround Video – Is This The Most VFM?

In the variant lineup, Mahindra Thar Roxx MX3 falls below AX3L, MX5, AX5L and AX7L, offering a decent balance between features and price

Among the 150 media vehicles Mahindra had sneakily managed to bring to Kochi, almost all of these were top-spec variants based on AX7L trim. That’s what Mahindra provided Rushlane at the media drive event and we returned from the drive impressed. You can read Rushlane’s Thar Roxx first drive review to know more about it.

However, there was an Thar Roxx MX3 as part of the media drive too. As seen in the latest video by Motoroids, it comes equipped with a decent range of features for the price between Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 17.49 lakh (Ex-sh). Let’s take a look at what Mahindra offers with this mid-spec trim that could potentially become best-selling Thar Roxx variant.

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX3 Variant

Credits where credits due, Mahindra has pulled off quite a feat, bringing its legacy barebones lifestyle off-road vehicle to modern era. Thar Roxx even matches C-segment high-riding crossover vehicles in terms of equipment, features and creature comforts.

Apart from the top-spec AX7L trim we encountered, there is very little known about lower spec variants of Thar Roxx. Ahead of reaching dealerships, a walkaround video of mid-spec Thar Roxx MX3 variant has surfaced on the internet right from the media drive event arranged by Mahindra in Kochi, Kerala.

For starters, there are not a lot of exterior cut-downs that scream “low” or “mid”. There are a few omissions to position MX3 below AX3L, MX5, AX5L and AX7L. On the outside, MX3 lacks fog lights along with cameras at the front. Alloy wheels are missing, replaced by 18-inch steelies, finished in black with a hub cap finished in gray.

ORVMs lack cameras, as MX3 misses out on 360-degree camera and blind-view monitor features. Sticking with cameras, windshield-mounted camera for Level-2 ADAS suite is missing too. On the inside, MX3 doesn’t get leatherette cladding with stitching along with a fully digital instrument cluster.

Seats get black fabric upholstery and driver’s seat is manually adjustable instead of electric. There is no sunroof, not even a single-pane one. Interior lighting is different with MX3 Other notable element with MX3 is that it gets a stylish spare wheel cover as well.

What does it get?

Even though MX3 is a mid-spec trim that costs Rs 17.99 lakh (Ex-sh), Mahindra is giving a lot of necessary features. For starters, MX3 gets LED projector headlights, LED tail lights, a side step, internally operated fuel filler door and other necessary features.

On the inside, MX3 gets the same 10.2-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment screen that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There are steering mounted controls and cruise control, an bezel-less auto dimming IRVM, front and rear armrests, adjustable headrests, rear AC vents and more.

Powertrain-wise, MX3 is offered three variants, depending on powertrain combination. We get 2.2L Turbo Diesel engine equipped variants mated to either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic along with a 2.0L Turbo Petrol Automatic option. There are only RWD drivetrain layouts offered with MX3.

