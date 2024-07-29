Mahindra Thar Roxx New Teaser From Ladakh – Inteha Ho Gayi Intezaar Ki

Mahindra Thar Roxx 5-door will be around 300 mm longer as compared to its 3-door counterpart which currently stands 3,985mm in length

Mahindra Thar Roxx, as the company’s 5-door model has been officially named, has been detailed ahead of launch on 15th August. This puts to rest speculations that the Thar 5-door could have been called Armada or other names. New Thar Roxx will be a direct rival to the Force Gurkha 5-door and this highly anticipated model is expected to garner an even more attention from buyers in the country as compared to the 3-door Thar currently offered in 4×4 and 4×2 formats.

Mahindra Thar Roxx New Teaser

Showing off a more premium stance both in design and features over the Thar 3-door, the Mahindra Thar Roxx exteriors get teased ahead of official debut. It showed off a redesigned vertically stacked grille, revised LED headlights, LED DRLs, circular fog lamps and squared off LED tail lights along with dual tone ORVMs. New teaser with the background song ‘Inteha Ho Gayi Intezaar Ki’, details more features.

Exteriors also detailed new dual-tone diamond cut alloys, black finished front door handles, body coloured rear door handles, faux skid plates and front camera. The bumpers now show off a contrasting silver finish as compared to all black bumpers seen on the 3-door while its new 18 inch dual tone alloy wheels add a more premium stance to the 5-door model. Its most leading update is its elongated wheelbase so as to accommodate the two extra doors and added seats at the rear.

Mahindra Thar Roxx 5-Door Features

Not much has been detailed about the interiors of the Thar Roxx which could come in with a panoramic sun-roof on range-topping variant. It could also be offered with a larger touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster and dual tone climate controls.

Features could also include ventilated seats in the front, rain sensing wipers, keyless entry with push button start and 360 degree camera. Safety will be via a total of 6 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, ABS, EBD along with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for enhanced safety.

Engine Options

Mahindra Thar Roxx is set to borrow the same engine lineup from the Thar 3-door but probably with more power. This 2.0 liter mStallion, turbo petrol that offers 150 hp power and 300 Nm torque and the 2.2 liter mHawk diesel engine that is currently capable of 132 hp power and 300 Nm torque on the Thar 3-door could be tweaked for added performance on the 5-door model.

The engines will get mated to 6 speed manual and 6 speed torque converter automatic. Similarly as seen on the 3-door model, the Thar Roxx could also be offered with standard rear-wheel drive and optional 4WD setup.

Where competition is concerned, the Mahindra Thar Roxx will take on the Force Gurkha 5-door as well as the Maruti Suzuki Jimny. It is expected to be priced from Rs 15 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). However, exact pricing will be revealed at the time of launch with deliveries to commence soon after.

