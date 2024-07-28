Mahindra Thar ROXX Open Top Rendered – No Doors, No Roof, Only Adventure

When needed, regular doors and roof elements can be installed back on Mahindra Thar Roxx render in minimal time and least effort

If there is one vehicle that single-handedly redefined the lifestyle SUV segment in India, it has to be Mahindra Thar. Set to break covers on August 15th, Mahindra Thar Roxx is a 5-door version of the popular Mahindra Thar 3-Door model. Ahead of launch, we wondered what an open top version of Thar Roxx would look like and the results are astounding, to say the least.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Open Top Render

Rendering artist, Pratyush Rout, has penned down his version of what a Mahindra Thar Roxx Open Top would look like. It is an intriguing concept, which attracts a lot of eyeballs in India. It is essentially a standard Thar Roxx, but with its doors and roof removed and tube doors installed for visual drama.

You must be wondering why there is a need to remove the doors and roof and fold the windshield down. That’s how Jeeps have been since the early days. During World War II, Jeeps served in the military and having no doors, no roof and windshield down, gave a tactical advantage in almost all military operations.

No doors favoured hostage rescue operations and quickest ingress and egress for troops. No roof and folded windshield allowed troops to pop out of the vehicle with their weapons pointed at the enemies. For general consensus, no roof, no doors and folded windshield have their functions in lifestyle adventure SUVs and 4X4s.

Open Top Air Feel

Take our Mahindra Thar Roxx Open Top render as an example, it lacks doors and a roof. In place of regular doors, our render has what is generally called as ‘Tube Doors”. These are structurally sound doors that replace conventional doors and function as protective measures for occupants in case of a rollover.

What these tube doors provide is a relatively interrupted view of the world outside while offering relative comfort. The same goes with the roof and windshield too. It allows for an open-air feel, beneficial for stargazing and jungle safari excursions where one can pop out of the roof for photographic opportunities.

The windshield in our render is up. If there ever is a Thar Roxx Open Top launched from Mahindra, it will get a hinged windshield that can be folded down. Other than these, Thar Roxx Open Top render retains all the new design details that upcoming Thar Roxx is getting. These attributes might be offered on 3-Door Thar as a facelift.

New features

Mahindra has gone very close to Jeep Wrangler design, this time around, with Thar Roxx. Wrangler-like headlights and front and rear squared-off wheel arches, turn indicator placement, among others. Powertrains-wise, Mahindra Thar Roxx Open Top render gets the same set of engine specifications as Scorpio N, offering up to 200 bhp of peak power with petrol engine options.

On the inside, Thar Roxx will get a new 10.2-inch free-standing infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Level-2 camera-based ADAS, 10.2-inch TFT instrument screen, rear AC vents, front and rear armrests, internally lockable fuel filler cap, a panoramic sunroof, keyless start, push-button start, among other features.

