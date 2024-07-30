Mahindra Thar ROXX Panoramic Sunroof Confirmed In New Teaser

Positioned as a versatile lifestyle-off-roader, Thar Roxx can eat into the sales of compact SUVs as well as mid-size SUVs

Thar Roxx has been undergoing road tests since 2022. After a long wait, enthusiasts will finally get to see the full reveal on 15th August. Ahead of that, teasers have confirmed the presence of a panoramic sunroof.

Thar Roxx panoramic sunroof – What to expect?

A panoramic sunroof with Thar Roxx can be a major draw for enthusiasts. It will be a segment-first feature in the lifestyle off-roader space. In the SUV segment, a panoramic sunroof has become a basic expectation from the customer’s perspective. It explains why panoramic sunroof is now available even in the entry-level sub-4-meter SUV segment. Mahindra XUV3XO was the first subcompact SUV to get this feature. It is reported that Nexon will also be getting a panoramic sunroof soon.

Talking about Thar Roxx, the addition of a panoramic sunroof makes the SUV more suitable for family-oriented needs. It has become quite common, especially on weekends, for kids to enjoy the thrill of the open sky. With a panoramic sunroof, Mahindra has ensured that Roxx emerges as a viable option for anyone who is thinking about buying a compact or midsize SUV.

No sunroof with Jimny and Gurkha

With a panoramic sunroof, Thar Roxx gets an instant advantage over rivals like Maruti Jimny and Force Gurkha. While Jimny and Gurkha are capable off-roading machines, the lack of sunroof limits their overall reach. With majority of car users in India being single vehicle owners, Thar Roxx fulfils their needs in a better way in comparison to Jimny and Force Gurkha.

Panoramic sunroof option with Thar Roxx will be available with the top-spec variants. Mid-spec variants are expected to get a single-pane sunroof. Prices of panoramic sunroof variants could be relatively higher. It is generally harder to integrate a panoramic sunroof into a SUV using a ladder frame construction, as compared to a monocoque SUV. There are difficulties associated with structural stability, centre of mass, weight balance, design intricacy and production methods. Development and production costs are likely to be higher as a result.

Thar Roxx – Key features

With family needs in mind, a comprehensive range of features will be available with Thar Roxx. A significant percentage of the equipment list will be borrowed from XUV700 and Scorpio N. Teasers have revealed the presence of a large floating infotainment screen. Other key highlights include a fully digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, wireless charger and ventilated front seats. Safety kit includes a 360° surround view monitor and auto-dimming IRVM. Top-spec variants of Thar Roxx are expected to get ADAS Level 2 features.

With versatility built in and a range of premium features, Roxx appears to be a bestseller even before launch. Prices are expected to start at around Rs 15 lakh. A lower, limited period, initial offer price could also be applicable at the time of launch.