Being one of the hottest product launches in 2024, Mahindra Thar Roxx is set to be unveiled on August 15th, and launch soon after

Ahead of its August 15th launch, there has been a major leak about Mahindra Thar Roxx. Thus revealing almost all the platform, powertrain and variant details on this upcoming vehicle. Also, the off-road equipment expected to grace Thar Roxx have been revealed as well. Thus positioning Thar Roxx as a better off-roader than 3-Door Thar on paper. Let’s take a look.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Engine

India’s leading traditional SUV manufacturer, Mahindra Auto, is set to launch its most ambitious vehicle yet. We’re talking about Thar Roxx, which will sit below Mahindra Scorpio N in the company’s lineup and rival the compact SUV segment. It will be the only traditional “SUV” SUV on sale in India with around 4.3m length.

A recent report has uncovered a major leak revolving around the upcoming Thar Roxx. For starters, it will be positioned on a new 4G platform, which is derived from the 3G platform found in Scorpio N. There have been advancements with 4G platform and is said to be 40kg lighter in weight than 3G.

There are more components shared with Scorpio N too, especially with its multi-link rear suspension featuring the fancy ‘Frequency Dependent Damping’ tech. At the front, Thar Roxx will continue to get independent double wishbone setup.

Where off-roading goes, upcoming Thar Roxx is touted to be better than 3-Door model on paper, owing to added equipment. It gets electronic brake locking diff and an electronic locking diff, terrain modes (Snow, Sand, Mud) and a traditional mechanical 4X4 lever, unlike Scorpio N with a shift-on-the-fly system.

Thar Roxx will come with something called CSA (Crawl Smart Assist) feature. Driver can set a speed under 30 km/h and the car will maintain it without throttle inputs. Only automatic transmission variants might get this feature. Thar Roxx is also reportedly coming with ‘Intelli Turn Assist’ helping to take tighter turns by locking inner rear wheel under 15 km/h speed and when electronic locking diff is disengaged.

Powertrain details leak

This leak signifies off-road credentials of Thar Roxx – 41.3 degree approach angle, 36.1 degrees departure angle, 23.6 degrees ramp over angle and a water wading capacity of 650mm. Also improved from 3-Door Thar is that Thar Roxx gets all-four disc brakes, a metallic hard roof, and increased use of advanced high-strength steel increasing structural rigidity.

Mahindra Thar Roxx engine details have been leaked too. It gets turbo petrol engine from Scorpio N and XUV700. The 2.0 liter petrol engine in Thar Roxx entry level variants get 160 bhp and 330 Nm, while higher-spec petrol variants will get 175 bhp and 380 Nm. Same engine is tuned to deliver 203 hp in Scorpio N and XUV700.

Speaking about Thar Roxx diesel engines, it will be powered by Gen 2 mHawk 2.2 liter diesel. Lower-spec diesel variants will get 150 bhp and 350 Nm, while higher-spec diesel variants will get 172 bhp and 370 Nm. Same engine in Scorpio N is rated to deliver 132 hp and 171 hp. Both engines will continue to get 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox options. Variant lineup is said to start from W3 and is likely to be RWD only. Mid-spec onwards Mahindra might be offering 4X4 with only the top-spec trims getting fancy electronically locking diff.

