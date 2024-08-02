Mahindra Thar ROXX Side View Spied Undisguised

With off-roading capabilities and premium features, Thar Roxx is probably the most versatile SUV option in mainstream segment

After the grand success of the 3-door Thar, Mahindra is all set to introduce the 5-door Thar Roxx. Launch is scheduled for 15th August. Thar Roxx will primarily rival Maruti Jimny and Force Gurkha 5-door model. Ahead of that, side view of the Mahindra Thar Roxx has bee spied for the first time, revealing the triangular rear quarter glass design in detail. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Manuraj Singh for sharing the exclusive spy shots.

Thar Roxx – Styling and Features

As compared to the 3-door model, Thar Roxx will have updates to the front grille and bumper. However, overall profile of the front fascia will still appear largely the same as that of the 3-door model. Thar Roxx will continue using circular headlamps and fog lamps, latched hood and rugged bumper and skid plate. Coming to the side, the obvious difference is the larger size. Thar Roxx will have 300 mm of extra length, as compared to the 3,985 mm long 3-door model.

Thar Roxx gets a new set of alloy wheels and wider running boards. Coupled with the wide fenders and dual-purpose tyres, the SUV creates a powerful visual impact. The exposed riveted door hinge plates enhance the SUV’s rugged character. 4X4 badging above the rear fenders indicates towards the off-roading capabilities of Thar Roxx. At the rear, sportier C-shaped tail lamps instantly get one’s attention. Some changes are expected in the rear bumper and tailgate as well.

Thar Roxx – Equipment list

In addition to the Jimny and 5-door Gurkha, Thar Roxx will also challenge popular compact SUVs. Premium features drive this segment and Thar Roxx doesn’t disappoint. Mid-variants of Roxx will have a single-pane sunroof, whereas top variants will be equipped with a panoramic sunroof. Other highlights include a large touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, a 10.25-inch instrument screen, dual-zone climate control and wireless charger. Safety kit includes ADAS, auto dimming IRVM and a 360° surround view monitor.

Thar Roxx – Powertrain options

Engine options for Thar Roxx will be the same as offered with the 3-door model. Most affordable variants will be using the 1.5-litre diesel engine that makes 117 PS and 300 Nm. It will be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The 2.2-litre diesel engine makes 130 PS and 300 Nm, whereas the 2.0-litre petrol unit churns out 150 PS and 300 Nm.

Transmission choices for both these engines include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The engines could be tuned to a higher performance mode to accommodate the added weight of the 5-door Thar Roxx. Customers will be able to choose from both RWD and 4X4 variant options, similar to the 3-door model.

Thar Roxx – Pricing

Mahindra is known to introduce special, limited period price offers at the time of launch. For example, Thar RWD variant was launched last year at Rs 9.99 lakh, applicable for the first 10,000 bookings. To attract a wider segment of users, Thar Roxx could be launched at a starting offer price of Rs 11 lakh.