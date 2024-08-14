Mahindra Thar ROXX Top 10 Details We Know Before Launch Tomorrow

With multiple segment-first features, improved performance and powerful road presence, Thar Roxx seems like a potential bestseller

On the occasion of India’s 78th Independence Day, Mahindra will be introducing the 5-door Thar Roxx. A number of details have already been leaked online. Here are the top 10 details we know about the Thar Roxx before its launch on 15th August.

Thar Roxx – Powertrain options

Petrol variants will utilize the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine in use with XUV700 and Scorpio N. For the base variant of Thar Roxx petrol, power and torque output is 160 bhp and 330 Nm. Higher spec variants will deliver 175 bhp and 380 Nm. On the Scorpio N and XUV700, this engine churns out 203 hp.

Diesel variants of Thar Roxx will be using the Gen 2 mHawk 2.2-litre engine. Lower variants deliver 150 bhp and 350 Nm, whereas higher variants produce 172 bhp and 370 Nm. Onboard the Scorpio N, the numbers are 132 hp and 171 hp for base and higher variants, respectively. Both the petrol and diesel engines will be offered with transmission options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic.

Thar Roxx – off-roading features

Talking about off-roading capabilities, Thar Roxx has approach angle of 41.3 degree and departure angle of 36.1 degree. Ramp over angle is 23.6 degree, whereas water wading capacity is rated at 650 mm. Thar Roxx has all-four disk brakes and a metallic hard roof. The SUV is based on a new 4G platform, a derivative of the 3G platform in use with Scorpio N. The new platform is 40 kg lighter in comparison to the 3G platform.

Off-roading equipment includes an electronic locking differential, an electronic brake locking differential and terrain modes of Snow, Sand and Mud. Suspension setup comprises an independent double wishbone unit at the front. The rear multi-link suspension system has been borrowed from Scorpio N.

Thar Roxx – Equipment list

In addition to the Maruti Jimny and Force Gurkha 5-door, Thar Roxx will also take on popular SUVs across compact and mid-size segments. Mahindra has ensured that Roxx gets a comprehensive range of features. Some of the key highlights include a fully digital instrument display and a large touchscreen infotainment system.

Thar Roxx has a soft leather dashboard, high-quality materials across the cabin, premium Harman Kardon music system and a panoramic sunroof. With user comfort in mind, Thar Roxx is equipped with ventilated seats and dual-zone automatic climate control. Safety kit includes a 360° surround view monitor and ADAS.

Mahindra Thar Roxx – Styling, colour options

In comparison to the 3-door model, Thar Roxx gets a new design for the front grille. Apart from that, most of the features are largely the same. However, Thar Roxx will have a more dominating road presence owing to its larger size. It will be around 300 mm longer than the 3-door model. Some of the unique design aspects of Thar Roxx include its thicker B pillar and triangular rear quarter glass.

Rear wheel arches are squared off in comparison to rounded ones seen with the 3-door Thar. Roxx also gets a new set of alloy wheels. Till now, Mahindra has revealed Thar Roxx in two shades – Black and White.

Mahindra Thar Roxx – Price

An initial, limited period offer price is likely for Thar Roxx. Estimates indicate a starting price of Rs 15 lakh for the 4X4 variants. Official bookings are expected to commence from 15th August onwards.