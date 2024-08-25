Mahindra Thar Roxx Untamed Off-Road Beast Unleashed – Render

With integration of multiple off-road focused equipment and accessories, Thar Roxx off-road model seems ready for the most treacherous terrain

Customizations on the Mahindra Thar have been widely seen across both the real world and digital realm. From the first-gen model to the latest version, Thar custom projects have presented some truly captivating designs. And now, we are starting to see some interesting makeovers on the new 5-door Thar Roxx.

Thar Roxx off-road model render

Real-world modifications on the Thar Roxx will take time, as deliveries are yet to commence. Before that, automotive artist Bimble Designs has come up with a new digital render that presents Roxx in a rugged, off-road format. Just a quick glance is enough to conclude that this is the ultimate off-road warrior. While Thar Roxx already has a dominating road presence, this off-road model takes the possibilities to an altogether new level.

Some of the key upgrades include aux lights, a more robust front bumper, raised wheel arches in a new design, larger wheels and massive all-terrain tyres. Addition of a roof rack increases the SUV’s storage capacity and complements its rugged aesthetics. A snorkel has also been added to increase the vehicle’s water wading capability. The standard Roxx model has water-wading capability of 650 mm. This is the same for the 3-door Thar as well.

If this render were to be created in the real world, it would be using either a new suspension or a tweaked version of the existing suspension. It is evident that this off-road variant of Roxx has a higher ground clearance. Although Mahindra has not revealed the ground clearance of Roxx, it is expected to be more than 226 mm of the 3-door model. With increased ground clearance, this off-road version of Roxx can navigate better across rocky trails and uneven terrain.

Open rear roof

At the rear, the roof section up to rear quarter glass has been chopped off. For the protection of passengers, a robust roll cage has been added. The spare wheel on the tailgate has been removed and likely placed inside the cargo bed. With the rear roof removed, this modified Roxx achieves a more compact and agile profile. The open-air design enhances the overall experience of tackling challenging trails.

For the standard model, Mahindra is currently not offering any open roof options. Even a convertible option is not available. All variants of Thar Roxx are available with a solid metal roof. However, a single pane and panoramic sunroof option is available, based on the variant.

Thar Roxx – Powertrain options

If this render makes it to the real world, it may continue with the existing engine options. The 2.0-litre petrol engine is available in three different configurations – 152 PS / 330 Nm, 162 PS / 330 Nm and 177 PS / 380 Nm. Diesel variants come with a 2.2-litre unit, available in 152 PS / 330 Nm and 175 PS / 370 Nm states of tune. Both engines get transmission options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Source