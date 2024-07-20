Mahindra Thar ROXX Unveiled – Official Name Of Thar 5 Door SUV

Mahindra’s New Icon to be Called ‘Thar ROXX’: ‘THE’ SUV Arriving This Independence Day

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India’s leading SUV manufacturer, has unveiled the name of its latest SUV – the Mahindra ‘Thar ROXX’. Set to launch on 15th Aug 2024, India’s Independence Day, the Thar ROXX is poised to redefine standards in the automotive industry, further strengthening the iconic Thar brand.

Thar ROXX SUV: Redefining Standards

Designed and engineered to offer an unmatched blend of sophistication, performance, presence, safety, and technology, the Mahindra ‘Thar ROXX’ is set to become ‘THE’ SUV. Its launch marks a significant expansion of the Thar portfolio, known for its robust off-road capabilities and adventurous spirit.

Mahindra ‘Thar ROXX’ embodies the personality of a rockstar with its solid build and ‘X’ factors of sophistication and performance. Mahindra aims to deliver a vehicle that not only stands out in terms of style but also provides superior driving dynamics and advanced features.

‘THE’ Premium Quotient

Offering cutting-edge innovations, superior design, and exceptional ride quality and comfort, the ‘Thar ROXX’ will deliver ‘THE’ premium quotient. Mahindra’s commitment to excellence is evident in every aspect of this new SUV, ensuring that it meets the highest standards of luxury and performance.

The Mahindra ‘Thar ROXX’ will further strengthen the already strong Thar brand, empowering customers to ‘Explore The Impossible’ with luxury and be a part of the Thar lifestyle. This new addition to the Thar family is expected to attract a wide range of customers looking for a premium SUV experience.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Sector, M&M Ltd., said, “The ‘Thar ROXX’ with its distinctive design, premium quotient, advanced technology, enhanced performance, sophistication, and safety is ‘THE’ SUV. While retaining the core attributes of the iconic Thar the ‘Thar ROXX’ represents the larger-than-life personality of a rockstar and will disrupt the SUV category.”

The Mahindra Thar 5 Door will offer three engine options. The base variants will feature a 1.5L Diesel engine with a RWD layout, paired with a manual gearbox, expected to be priced around Rs. 12 lakh (Ex-showroom). This variant will compete with the Scorpio N’s base variant, priced at Rs. 13.85 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Other engine options include the 2.0L Turbo Petrol and the 2.2L Diesel engines currently available in the Thar. Whether these engines will offer enhanced performance in the Thar 5 Door remains to be seen. Rivals include the 2024 Force Gurkha and Maruti Suzuki Jimny.