Mahindra Thar Roxx Walkaround At Launch – Everything New With 5-Door Model

As of now, Mahindra has only revealed the prices of the base MX1 trim level, while details of other variants are to follow

Continuing its tradition of bringing or showing something new and exciting on August 15th, India’s Independance Day, Mahindra has just launch Thar Roxx. This is the much awaited 5-Door version of Thar that single-handedly brought the lifestyle SUV space from the dead. Here is a detailed walkaround look of the new Thar Roxx.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Walkaround

For starters, Mahindra has only launched base MX1 trim and not the entire lineup. Thar Roxx starts from Rs 12.99 lakh (Ex-sh) for MX1 Petrol and Rs 13.99 lakh (Ex-sh) for MX1 Diesel. At the launch event, Mahindra was only demonstrating top models and we got to look around all the bells and whistles Thar Roxx offers.

There is a brand new fascia with Thar Roxx. Mahindra has given it a new grill, which is body-coloured, this time around. There is a new new bumper too, that looks much more muscular than before. LED projector headlights have been added with Thar Roxx, along with a mostly-circular LED DRL as well.

From the front, we can also see camera on windshield for Level-2 ADAS. From the side, main highlight is larger 19-inch wheels, shod with 255-section tyres. There’s disc brakes at the rear now, which was not the case with 3-Door Thar. Mahindra has offered matching wheel arch claddings all-around too.

However, there is a weird kink above the rear doors, which has been highlighted as the characteristic of Thar Roxx. Maybe this was necessary to defer from Jeep Wrangler design as much as possible. Other notable highlights include pillar-mounted rear door handle and wide aperture for rear doors.

There is a side-step aiding in ingress and egress. Roof is a fixed unit now and is fully metallic, unlike 3-Door Thar. Added rear doors brings Thar Roxx design a lot closer to Jeep Wrangler’s. At the rear, we now get new LED tail lights and the same 2-step implementation of the rear tailgate.

Major interior upgrade

Where Thar Roxx has completely overhauled itself, is on the inside. There is a new tech savvy aura on Mahindra Thar Roxx’s interiors, which was absent on 3-Door model. There are just too many new features on Thar Roxx, when compared to 3-Door model.

For starters, there is a new 10.2-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, 10.2-inch instrument screen with fullscreen navigation, ventilated front seats, rear AC vents, front and rear armrests, a panoramic sunroof, electrically operated driver’s seat, soft-touch plastics, a larger boot and an overall sense of space.

Powertrains-wise, Mahindra has only revealed the specs of base MX1 trim level. Petrol engine gets 160 bhp and 330 Nm and diesel engine gets 150 bhp and 330 Nm. The details of other variants will be unveiled today. So, stay tuned for that.