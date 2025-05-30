Mahindra Thar Roxx World’s 1st SUV 4-Channel Dolby Atmos Audio

Mahindra Auto has been at the forefront of vehicular innovation for a long time. With BE 6 and XEV 9e, the company offered a 16-speaker audio system with a combined output of 1400W. Now, Mahindra is pushing in-car entertainment experience further with Thar Roxx as it becomes the world’s first SUV to offer a 4-channel Dolby Atmos audio system.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Dolby Atmos

If there is one vehicle in India that single-handedly redefines an entire genre, it has to be Mahindra’s Thar lineup. With the launch of Thar Roxx, Mahindra established that off-roaders do not have to be barebones and loaded this off-roader to the gills with innovative technology along with never-seen-before features and creature comforts in this genre.

Sticking to that notion, Mahindra has just debuted a 4-channel Dolby Atmos audio system with Thar Roxx. This makes Mahindra Thar Roxx the world’s first SUV to get a 4-channel immersive audio system with Dolby Atmos. Only the top-spec AX7L trim level is offered with this innovative feature.

With this 4-channel Dolby Atmos audio system, Mahindra promises an enhanced aural experience whether you’re driving through city streets, cruising on highways or navigating uncharted territories. This new system unlocks unmatched immersion, depth and realism in the audio. This system will surely make you fall in love with your favourite tracks all over again.

Mahindra Thar Roxx offers a 9-speaker Harman Kardon system with 400W of combined output, operated through a 10.2-inch free-standing head unit. The system comes with complementary Gaana subscription too, for a limited time. Mahindra is striving to increase production of Thar Roxx and meet the immense demand and popularity.

Statement from the company

Commenting on this collaboration, Karan Grover, Senior Director, Commercial Partnerships – IMEA, Dolby Laboratories said, “We are excited about the possibilities that our collaboration with Mahindra can bring for customers, especially in India. With Dolby Atmos in Thar ROXX AX7L, we’re taking the car journey to an entirely new level by transforming the interior cabin into a personalised concert hall on wheels, making every ride an immersive audio experience that complements the adventurous spirit of the Thar ROXX AX7L.”

Mr. Velusamy R, President – Automotive Technology & Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said, “At Mahindra, it is our constant endeavour to explore limitless boundaries in automotive innovation, and the Thar ROXX is a testament to that spirit. By being the first vehicle in the world to feature Dolby Atmos featuring 4 channels of immersive audio integrated into the premium 9-speaker Harman Kardon Branded Audio system, we are redefining the driving experience.

No matter the terrain or conditions, the Thar ROXX delivers a sensory experience like no other SUV of its kind on the Indian roads, bringing every moment on the road to life with Dolby Atmos.”

