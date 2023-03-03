Mahindra Thar RWD Price Hike – Scorpio Classic New Colour Spied?

While Thar RWD LX diesel MT gets costlier by Rs 50k, the other two RWD variants will be available at the same price as earlier

Anticipating a close fight with upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Mahindra had launched an affordable RWD version of Thar at an introductory price of Rs 9.99 lakh. The introductory price is applicable for the first 10,000 bookings. Thar RWD has been a huge hit, with waiting period already reaching up to 18 months at some locations.

Much of the demand is for the 1.5-litre diesel RWD variant. There’s a cost benefit of more than Rs 4 lakh in comparison to respective 4WD diesel variants of Thar. On the other hand, demand for Thar RWD petrol automatic is relatively less. Waiting period for Thar RWD petrol automatic is just 3-5 weeks.

Mahindra Thar RWD price hike

Mahindra Thar RWD LX Diesel MT was available earlier at a starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh. This has now been increased to Rs 11.49 lakh. Prices of the other two RWD variants are the same as earlier. Thar RWD AX (O) Diesel MT is available at Rs 9.99 lakh whereas LX Petrol AT retails at Rs 13.49 lakh. It is not clear why prices have been hiked selectively for a specific variant only. It could be due to increased demand for LX Diesel MT variant of Thar. Or there can be an increase in input cost, specifically for the LX Diesel MT variant.

As the introductory price is still active, it shows that the quota of first 10,000 bookings has not yet been exhausted. This also substantiates that there are other reasons for the selective price increase for Thar RWD LX Diesel MT variant.

Thar RWD diesel variants are powered by a 1.5-litre engine that churns out 117 PS of max power and 300 Nm of peak torque. It is offered with only 6-speed manual transmission. Thar RWD petrol has the 2.0-litre mStallion motor that makes 150 PS and 320 Nm. It is being offered with only 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Scorpio Classic gets new colour?

In a related update, it appears that Mahindra has introduced a new colour option for Scorpio Classic. It’s a light grey shade that seems somewhat familiar to the existing D’sat Silver colour. The other colour options for Scorpio Classic are Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, Pearl White and Red Rage.

Along with the new colour shade, Mahindra has also introduced a new S5 variant for Scorpio Classic. It will be positioned between the base-spec S and S11 variants. New S5 variant will bridge the gap in pricing and features that exists between S and S11 variants of Scorpio Classic. S5 variant gets both 7-seat and 9-seat options. The same applies for top-spec S11 variant as well.

Scorpio Classic has a 2.2 litre diesel motor that generates 130 hp and 300 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The engine has been updated to comply with BS6 Phase II emission norms. It is also ready to run on the greener E20 ethanol-blend fuel.