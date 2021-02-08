Mahindra Thar will soon make its entry into International markets – To be exported from India as CBU

The compact off-roader is witnessing massive demands in India which have led to a huge number of bookings skyrocketing its waiting period. With impending booking standing over 30,000, waiting periods have stretched to over ten months depending on the variants.

The SUV has been hailed as a more practical option than its predecessor which was purely a lifestyle-oriented vehicle. The current-gen model has been termed as vehicle fit for everyday use.

Export Plans

After making its name in the Indian market instantly after its launch, the second generation Mahindra Thar is now headed to overseas markets. Reports suggest that the first overseas market where the new Thar is slated to be exported is South Africa. Foreign media reports have confirmed the development.

The new-gen Thar is expected to make its way to South African shores by the second quarter of 2021. However, there has been no official word from the South African arm of Mahindra regarding its launch in the country.

Apart from South Africa, Australia is getting ready to launch the Indian SUV. A new spy shot has been shared by thenickzeek, which shows the camouflaged test mule of New gen Mahindra on test in Toronto, New South Wales, Australia. Apart from South Africa and Australia, Mahindra has plans to export the Thar to many other countries. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Neelesh Bajaj for sharing the update.

Features on offer

The previous-gen Thar carried utilitarian design and was barebones in its structure and features. In comparison, the new Thar is a lot more luxurious than its predecessor yet it retains its inherent utilitarian design. The current model comes with a lot of new gizmos, some of which are LED DRLs, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, climate control, cruise control, steering-mounted controls and much more. It also comes with washable interiors which is very useful when going off the beaten tracks especially in mud.

The new-gen Thar has done very well in the safety department as well as it recently scored a healthy 4-star safety rating at Global NCAP. Its standard safety equipment is laced with features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and front seatbelt reminder. Higher variants come equipped with other safety features including ESP with roll-over mitigation and a built-in roll cage.

Powertrain, Transmission Options

Coming to its powertrain, it is offered in two engine options- a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol unit. The former is good enough for 130 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque while the latter kicks out 150 bhp and 300 Nm (320 Nm in AT variants) of peak torque. Both units are offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. A 4×4 drivetrain with a low-range transfer case is offered as standard across the range. The same set of powertrains is expected to be offered in International markets.

In India, it is currently offered in two trims- AX (O) and LK with prices ranging from Rs 12.10 lakh to Rs 14.15 lakh (ex-showroom). It is also offered in three rooftop options including a fixed soft top, a convertible soft top and a fixed hardtop. The company is also looking to introduce a convertible hardtop variant of Thar in the near future.

