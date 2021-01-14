Mahindra Thar Testing Continues – Waiting Period Details For 20 Cities In India

Mahindra Thar is currently offered in two trims AX(O) and LX and is retailed between Rs 12.10 lakh to Rs 14.15 lakh

New Mahindra Thar has managed to tick off most boxes. It is a more city-friendly vehicle now and features a more modern cabin despite retaining its old-school design and robustness. Apart from the additional features onboard, it also offers a more comfortable ride on the road which was seriously missing on the previous generation model.

Current Waiting Period of Thar

Ever since its launch in October 2020, the new Thar has seen an overwhelming surge in demand. While this is delightful news for Mahindra, it has led to an unprecedented amount of bookings which led to an extended waiting period stretching up to 10 months.

Now the company has released data that reveals the duration a consumer has to wait before his/her Thar arrives at their doorstep. The table shows the waiting period in various places across the country.

To help meet the surge in demand, Mahindra has ramped up its production from 2,000 units to 3,000 units per month from January onwards. An increase in production capacity has helped in bringing down the waiting period slightly.

As we can see from the table given above, Thane, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Pune and Hyderabad have the longest waiting period of 38 weeks (nine months). Hard-top variants have a longer waiting period than soft-top variants and a sales report from Mahindra reveals that half of the customers have opted for automatic variants of the compact off-roader.

Mahindra has also recently hiked prices of the new Thar in the range of Rs 20,000- Rs 40,000. Thar’s current price ranges from Rs 12.10 lakh to Rs 14.15 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). Initially, it was launched in three trims- AX, AX (O) and LX out of which AX trim has been discontinued.

However, while it offers excellent city and highway rides, it doesn’t feel exceptionally quick on its feet. It is offered with two engine options and both engines do not return an output that would be expected of powertrains of that capacity. Hence, the new Thar does not feel very lively from behind the steering wheel.

New Powerful Engine?

In spite of its launch, Mahindra Thar continues to be aggressively tested across India. As per a new report, Mahindra is working on a more powerful version of the mStallion 2 liter engine which is currently on offer with the Thar. This unit in its current form kicks out 150 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The report adds that the new engine will deliver 180 bhp.

It is likely that this new engine is being worked upon for the future 5 door Thar. As it will be a larger variant of the existing Thar, Mahindra is likely to offer it with a more powerful petrol engine. It is this same powerful petrol mStallion that is expected to be on offer with new gen Scorpio and XUV500 later this year.

5 door Thar will also get the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, that kicks out 130 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque in current 3 door Thar. Both units are offered with the option of either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. A 4×4 drivetrain with a low-range transfer case is offered as standard across the range.

