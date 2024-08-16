Mahindra Thar Vs Thar Roxx Side By Side Compared – Size, Engine Specs, Boot Space

Roxx is better equipped to meet family needs, whereas Thar will continue to be the preferred choice for adventure enthusiasts

Mahindra has launched the all-new Thar Roxx at an attractive offer price of Rs 12.99 lakh. These are introductory prices that are likely to be increased in the future. Now that options include both the 3-door Thar and the 5-door Roxx, here’s a quick comparison to understand the broader differences between the two models.

Thar Vs. Thar Roxx – Styling, colour options

There aren’t any drastic design changes with the Thar Roxx. However, Roxx does get some exclusive features such as a new front grille. Even the base variants of Roxx are equipped with C-shaped LED DRLs and LED headlamps and taillamps. Side profile of Roxx is distinguishable with a new design for the diamond cut alloy wheels.

Running boards are longer and wider and the rear wheel arches are squared off. Addition of a rear quarter glass with the Roxx is another differentiating factor in comparison to the 3-door Thar. Roxx is being offered with a total of 7 colour options, as compared to 5 shades available with Thar.

With its bigger dimensions, Roxx has a more dominating road presence. It was expected that Roxx will be around 300 mm longer than the 3-door Thar model. However, Roxx turned out to be 443 mm longer than the standard Thar. Roxx is also wider, taller and has a longer wheelbase in comparison to Thar. These gains ensure that Roxx has better overall visibility on the streets in comparison to 3-door Thar.

Thar Vs. Thar Roxx – Features

Talking about the equipment list, Roxx is way ahead of the 3-door model. Features exclusive to Roxx include a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated seats and premium Harman Kardon Sound system. Roxx has an improved digital cockpit with twin 26.03 cm digital screens and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Safety has been enhanced for Roxx with driver and passenger and side and curtain airbags as standard for all variants. Roxx also benefits from 10 Level 2 ADAS features.

Thar Vs. Thar Roxx – Powertrain options

Mahindra Roxx has one diesel and one petrol option in comparison to two diesel and one petrol options offered with Thar. The 2.0-litre turbo petrol and the 2.2-litre diesel have higher power and torque output in comparison to that of 3-door Thar.

Onboard the Roxx, the 2.0-litre petrol engine is available in three states of tune – 152 PS / 330 Nm, 162 PS / 330 Nm and 177 PS / 380 Nm. The 2.2l diesel engine delivers 152 PS / 330 Nm and 175 PS / 370 Nm. Both engines have transmission options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Onboard the 3-door Thar, the 1.5-litre diesel makes 118 PS and 300 Nm. It is offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The 2.2-litre diesel makes 132 PS and 300 Nm, whereas the 2.0-litre petrol delivers 152 PS and 300 Nm. Transmission choices are the same as Roxx for both these engines.

Thar Vs. Thar Roxx – Pricing

Thar 3-door model continues to enjoy the price advantage. It is available in the price range of Rs 11.35 lakh to Rs 17.60 lakh. In comparison, Thar Roxx starts at Rs 12.99 lakh (RWD). Top-spec RWD variant is being offered at Rs 20.49 lakh. Prices of Roxx 4WD variants will be announced at a later date.