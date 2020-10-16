Mahindra Thar Waiting Period Increases – Up To Three Months

New Mahindra Thar is offered in either a 6-seat or a 4-seat configuration

The second generation Mahindra Thar had been a highly anticipated SUV ever since it went into development. After a series of spy shots over the last couple of years, the makers finally unveiled it on the 15th of August this year and started accepting bookings from October 2.

Its craze can be gauged from the fact that within three days of its launch, Mahindra received over 9,000 bookings for the all-new Thar. This amount of booking for a car of its segment is unprecedented. This means that for every two minutes, three people have booked a Thar.

Mahindra has now revealed that deliveries are set to commence from November 1. However, reports suggest that waiting periods currently extend up to 3 months which means that customers might start receiving their new Thar’s by December this year.

Going by the current trend of booking the waiting period is set to extend further soon therefore customers might have to wait even longer. Recently, a customer who has booked Thar, got approx delivery date of 19th Jan 2021, as shown in image below.

Trims on offer

While we are yet to see an official statement regarding this but as per sources, most of the customers are going for the top-end model itself. It should be noted that the new Thar is offered in three variants- AX, AX(O) and LX which get the option of two powertrains- a diesel and a petrol unit; and a manual and an automatic transmission option. Out of these trims, the LX diesel manual has been favoured the most.

Powertrain, Transmission Options

The new-gen Thar is powered by either by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine or a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine. The former cranks out 130 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque whereas the latter pushes out 150 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. Both these units get the option of either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. A 4WD with a low range gearbox is standard across the range.

It is offered in a 6-seat configuration in AX variant and in a 4-seat configuration in AX(O) and LX variants. It is offered with a soft top, a convertible soft-top roof or a hard-top roof option. While it is good news for Mahindra that it has been receiving an overwhelming response as far as bookings are concerned, it needs to make sure that the waiting period does not extend too much. In that case, consumers may get frustrated due to long waiting periods and withdraw their bookings. This might also earn a bad name to Mahindra which it shall avoid.

Price Range

The all-new Thar is offered at a starting price of Rs 9.80 lakh and goes up to Rs 13.75 lakh. The LX diesel manual is priced at Rs 12.85 lakh whereas the base diesel trim with a manual gearbox has been pegged at Rs 10.85 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.