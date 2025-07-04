Mahindra To Begin Deliveries of BE 6 and XEV 9e Pack Two From End-July

Mahindra is set to commence deliveries of Pack Two for its popular BE 6 and XEV 9e electric SUVs from the end of July 2025. Continuing to ride on its industry-leading momentum, Mahindra’s Electric Origin SUVs have emerged as market leaders in India by value, with one Mahindra electric SUV reportedly being sold every 10 minutes across the country.

BE 6 and XEV 9e Pack Two: Deliveries Begin End-July

Pack Two now comes with a choice of 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs, with introductory prices starting from Rs 21.90 lakh for the BE 6 and Rs 24.90 lakh for the XEV 9e. The larger 79 kWh battery option, priced at Rs 23.50 lakh for BE 6 and Rs 26.50 lakh for XEV 9e, promises real-world city driving ranges of 500 km, while the 59 kWh version delivers 400 km.

Both models in Pack Two boast an impressive feature list, including a Harman Kardon 16-speaker sound system with Dolby Atmos, a full glass roof, and Level 2 ADAS functionality. In the XEV 9e, customers will experience the triple-screen wide cinemascope display, while the BE 6 features a race-inspired digital cockpit. Mahindra is also introducing the premium sage leatherette interiors from Pack Three to BE 6 Pack Two, paired with an ivory roof finish for a more upscale feel.

High-Tech Features and Advanced Powertrains for New Pack Two

The electric SUVs are built with performance and convenience in mind. With 210 kW of power on the 79 kWh version and 170 kW on the 59 kWh, plus multiple driving modes including Boost Mode, they deliver an engaging drive. The BE 6 and XEV 9e Pack Two models also feature superfast charging technology, achieving a 20% to 80% top-up in just 20 minutes using fast DC chargers.

Mahindra Aims to Strengthen EV Market Presence

Mahindra has confirmed that existing customers on the waiting list can upgrade their bookings to the new 79 kWh variants if they wish. This demonstrates Mahindra’s emphasis on flexibility and keeping customers at the centre of its electric mobility strategy.

With robust service coverage across more than 300 locations in India, Mahindra aims to democratise premium electric vehicles and make worry-free EV ownership a reality. The upcoming deliveries of BE 6 and XEV 9e Pack Two mark a significant step in strengthening Mahindra’s Electric Origin SUVs portfolio as the company looks to further accelerate India’s EV revolution.