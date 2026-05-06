Mahindra To Launch 10 New ICE SUVs, 6 BEVs – Produce 82k SUVs Per Month By End FY 2027

Upcoming new Mahindra cars will include the ones based on the NU_IQ as well as the INGLO platform

As per Mahindra’s ‘Aspiration 2030’ plan defined in May 2024, 9 ICE SUVs and 7 BEVs were to be launched by 2030. Among these 5 ICE SUVs (XUV 3XO, Thar Roxx, XUV 7XO, Bolero & Bolero Neo Facelifts) and 4 BEVs (BE6, BE6 Special Edition, XEV 9E and XEV 9S) have already been launched by the end of FY2026. That means 4 new ICE SUVs and 3 new BEVs remain to be launched, as per the 2024 plan.

Mahindra has now updated this plan with the ‘New Aspiration 2031’, which is active from 1st April 2026. This plan adds 6 additional ICE SUVs and 3 new BEVs, taking the total to 10 new ICE SUVs and 6 new BEVs by 2031. To fulfil these ambitious plans, Mahindra will be increasing production at its existing facilities and also starting a new greenfield manufacturing plant in Nagpur. Let’s check out the details.

Production boost at existing facilities

Mahindra is aiming to increase its production capacity to around 10 lakh units by 2030. This will be achieved via increased production at existing facilities and with the new plant coming up in Nagpur. In the short term, Mahindra is aiming to increase production from the existing 64,500 units per month to 82,000 units per month by the end of FY2027.

This will come from boosting production efficiency at existing plants rather than adding new production lines. At the end of FY2026, Mahindra’s monthly production capacity was at 64,500 units. This included 56,500 ICE vehicles and 8,000 EVs. In the first half of FY2027, Mahindra will increase production of its ICE SUVs to 60,000 units per month. EV production capacity during this period will remain unchanged. Total capacity will thus increase to 68,000 units per month by the first half of FY2027.

Production capacity will be further increased during the second half of FY2027. This will be primarily for new models based on the NU_IQ platform. This platform supports both ICE and EVs. Increase in production capacity by the end of FY2027 will cater to 10,000 units of new ICE SUVs and 4,000 units of new EV models. This increased production capacity will cater to new models that will be introduced from FY2028 onwards. This proactive approach will help reduce waiting periods.

New Nagpur plant

Mahindra is building its biggest integrated manufacturing plant in Nagpur. This project planned to begin in CY28 will involve investment of Rs 15,000 crore over a period of 10 years. Mahindra’s upcoming Nagpur plant will be capable of manufacturing 5 lakh passenger vehicles and 1 lakh tractors per annum. It will support production of ICE, EVs and new-gen platforms and cater to the needs of both domestic and export markets.

Six new BEVs by 2031

In terms of volumes, Mahindra is currently ranked second in the list of bestselling EV brands in the country. However, in terms of EV revenue market share, Mahindra currently leads the pack. In Q4 FY2026, Mahindra had 40% electric SUV revenue market share. In FY2026, the revenue market share was at 37.4%. Similarly, Mahindra electric PV revenue market share was at 37.7% in Q4 FY 2026 and 34.8% in FY2026.

Upcoming Mahindra BEVs could include new models based on the INGLO platform. EVs based on the new NU_IQ architecture will also be introduced, as part of the ‘New Aspiration 2031’ plan. Mahindra will start introducing its new EVs from 2027 onwards. The existing portfolio has generated sales of more than 50,000 units in FY2026.