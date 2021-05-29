Mahindra To Launch 9 Cars By 2026 – Thar 5 Door, Scorpio, Bolero, XUV300, XUV900

Four of the seven new models will have capabilities to support electric powertrain

During its annual analyst meet, Mahindra unveiled its plans to launch 9 new products by 2026. The list includes new Scorpio, 5-door Thar, all-new Bolero, XUV700, all-new XUV300 and two new products codenamed W620 and V201. Two new electric cars have also been planned based on the company’s Born EV platform. These will be launched in 2025-26.

Mahindra new cars 2021-22

The first of Mahindra’s new cars will be XUV700, which is expected to be launched by October. XUV700 will work as a replacement for XUV500. It will compete with the likes of Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and upcoming Hyundai Alcazar.

XUV700 will pack in a comprehensive range of features including segment-first features such as Level 2 Autonomous Driving Assist Systems (ADAS). It will have capabilities for functions like adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist. Other key features include automatic climate control, multiple drive models, panoramic sunroof, hill hold and electronic parking brake. XUV700 is expected to be offered in 6-seat and 7-seat variants.

New Scorpio is expected to hit the streets by 2022. It was earlier planned for 2021, but things have been delayed due to pandemic and global shortage of semiconductor chips. New Scorpio will utilize Thar’s platform and gets a revamped look and feel. It packs in an aggressive front fascia and a more upright rear section. On the inside, the updates include a refreshed dashboard and new touchscreen infotainment system.

Talking about powertrain, new Scorpio will utilize the same options as available with new Thar. There’s the 2.2 litre diesel motor and the 2.0 litre turbo petrol motor. Transmission options include 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic unit. Higher trims are expected to come with 4×4 drivetrain.

5-door Thar

During the period 2023 to 2026, 5-door Thar is expected to be among the first products to be launched by Mahindra. It will utilize the same platform as existing 3-door Thar, but will be longer to ensure more space on the inside. In terms of design, much of the existing look and feel will be carried forward.

It could get some additional features such as larger touchscreen infotainment system. Engine options will be same as current model, but power output could be on the higher side.

Mahindra new electric cars

Named Born EV1 and Born EV2, Mahindra’s new electric cars are planned for launch in 2025-2026. With around five years’ time to their launch, it reveals that Mahindra’s primary focus will continue to be on fossil-fuel cars. It seems a reasonable decision as electric car segment in the country will take several years to mature. As of now, there are only a couple of popular names such as Tata Nexon Electric, MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona.