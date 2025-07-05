Mahindra To Unveil 4 New Concepts On 15th August – Vision SXT Teaser Out

Upcoming Mahindra SUVs based on the NU platform (likely multi-energy architecture) will have better capabilities to target export markets

As the automotive industry shifts from petrol and diesel to greener alternatives, multi-energy platforms have emerged as an ideal solution. Mahindra could be taking a similar approach, as suggested by recent teasers related to the Freedom_NU event scheduled for 15th August 2025. After the Vision T and Vision S, Mahindra has now teased the Vision SXT concept SUV. This is the third new concept that Mahindra has teased. In total, Mahindra will be unveiling 4 new concepts on 15th August.

Mahindra Vision SXT – Key details

Mahindra’s description for Vision SXT reads – “A vision designed for bold adventures”. This works as strong evidence, indicating to an off-road focused SUV. Vision SXT has multiple similarities with the Vision S such as the external bonnet hinges, clamshell bonnet design, sharp grooves on the bonnet, flared wheel arches and off-road focused wide tyres.

Vision SXT has an upright front end and a prominent protruding bumper. The latter is likely to have space for a winch and tow hooks with the production model. Overall, the Vision SXT focuses on rugged detailing to achieve a commanding and aggressive road presence. Body panels will likely feature a mix of curves and sharp cuts, reflecting a design language that evokes the rugged feel of armoured military vehicles.

As seen with the Vision SXT, Vision S and Vision T, Mahindra’s NU platform utilizes design aesthetics that are quite distinct from its current range of SUVs. This fresh design approach will be a key factor in sustaining excitement around Mahindra’s upcoming projects. It also seems more potent and aligned with Mahindra’s global ambitions.

Vision SXT concept could be a completely new SUV or spawn a Scorpio-N-based pickup truck. The latter could be an electric model, as compared to the ICE-based Scorpio N pickup concept showcased in August 2023 in South Africa. Mahindra pickups are quite popular across multiple markets, owing to their reliability, performance and accessible pricing. With more options and multiple powertrains, Mahindra pickup vehicles can be an important contributor to its global sales.

Mahindra new flexible platform

All these new SUVs teased in recent days will be based on Mahindra’s NU multi-energy platform. Aligned with industry trends, the NU platform should support multiple powertrains including petrol, diesel, hybrid and battery electric.

Achieving a fully electric ecosystem may take years, which is why multi-energy platforms are essential at this stage. Brands like Mahindra are transforming these ongoing challenges into opportunities by creating an entirely new range of SUVs that will fulfil both local and global needs.

More details about Mahindra’s NU platform and the concepts will be revealed in the coming weeks. Teasers posted in recent days reveal a specific pattern and naming convention. Based on the clues, one more Vision concept vehicle is expected to be revealed soon. Anticipation continues to build as Mahindra gears up for the Freedom_NU showcase.