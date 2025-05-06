Mahindra To Unveil New Gen Bolero Platform On 15th Aug

Among the first models to utilize Mahindra’s new SUV platform will be the next-gen Bolero and Bolero EV

As a complete shift to EVs may take several years, carmakers are developing new platforms to bridge the gap between the ICE and EV eras. A similar strategy can be seen at Mahindra, where a new, versatile SUV platform is taking shape. It is scheduled to be showcased on 15th August. Let’s check out the details.

Mahindra New Flexible Architecture (NFA) – Key USPs

A monocoque multi-energy platform, Mahindra’s New Flexible Architecture will support most powertrains such as petrol, diesel, hybrid and BEVs. It is expected that the NFA will be unveiled in a concept form. Mahindra’s new platform will be first seen with SUVs like the next-gen Bolero and Bolero EV. These are expected to be launched in 2026.

SUVs based on the new NFA platform will be manufactured at Mahindra’s new Chakan factory. In the initial phase, around 1.2 lakh units based on the new platform will be rolled out. More details about the new platform are expected to be revealed on 15th August. Other carmakers have also developed similar multi-energy platforms such as STLA Medium / STLA Large by Stellantis, TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) by Toyota and CMF Platform by Renault.

12 new models by 2030

By the end of this decade, Mahindra had planned to launch 9 new ICE models and 7 EVs. Among these, the ones that have already been launched include Thar Roxx, XUV3XO, XEV 9e and BE 6. That means 7 ICE models and 5 EVs are in the pipeline. These include products like Mahindra Global Pik Up, XUV900, XUV 3XO EV, XEV 7e and Thar EV, among others.

Mahindra’s new platform will help the company achieve its long-term objective of further strengthening its portfolio. It will allow improved traction across both domestic and international markets. Mahindra’s existing INGLO platform will continue to be utilized exclusively for all-electric SUVs.

To accommodate new products, Mahindra is also planning to build a new greenfield facility. It is expected to become operational by FY2028. Production capacity of popular products such as Thar Roxx and XUV3XO is planned to be increased by up to 3,000 units in FY2026. It will help achieve greater customer satisfaction, as the waiting period will be reduced.

As SUV and EV demand soars in the country, Mahindra will be ready with a plethora of options for users. With its new ICE and EV products, Mahindra can strengthen its presence in these segments. The company faces competition primarily from the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Hyundai.

With high volumes in the sub-4-meter and compact SUV segments, Maruti has a lead with products like Brezza, Fronx and Grand Vitara. Beyond that, Mahindra enjoys strong dominance over other rivals with products such as XUV700, Scorpio N, Bolero, Thar, Roxx and XUV3XO. EV offerings, XEV 9e and BE 6, have also emerged as popular options.