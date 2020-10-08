Mahindra Treo Becomes First Electric Rickshaw To Cross 5k Sales Milestone

Mahindra Treo electric rickshaw range is priced from about Rs 3.5 lakhs, ex-sh

Mahindra Electric Mobility has announced a milestone for its lithium-ion battery powered electric 3-wheeler, Treo. The E-SCV has surpassed the 5,000 units sales target. Cumulative drive time of all units sold have breached the 35 Million+ kms (3.5 crore kms) mark on Indian roads. Putting that in perspective, it’s the same as as a two-way journey between earth and moon 45 times.

Mahindra Treo value proposition

Drive by Wire tech helps with ease of driving, and has found takers in women drivers too. Treo range relies on advanced Lithium-ion Battery tech with a life of 1.50 lakh+ kilometres. Maximum power is reported at 8kW, and peak torque of 42 Nm. Longest wheelbase in its segment means the cabin is spacious. Gradeablity of 12.7 eases slope climbs. Standard warranty on offer is of 3 years/ 80,000 kms, with option of an Extended Warranty of 2 years/ 1,00,000 Kms.

When it comes to electric vehicles, it’s the range of electric rickshaws that people are most familiar with, that too in the unorganised market. A field that relies on flatpack vehicles that are quickly reconstructed, and a range of mechanics who have easily learnt just how to keep the vehicles in working condition.

With the organised sector now pushing back, this market can be expected to gain from the umbrella of organisation, akin to growth being observed in the electric two-wheeler market. Mahindra Treo could very well establish segment maturity owing to its wide range of benefits.

Mahindra Treo electric rickshaw features

Mahindra views the organised 3-wheeler market as being ‘economically, environmentally and socially sustainable’. From a customer standpoint, there are those who have clocked up to 265 kilometres in a single day, aided my convenience of charging, and well-planned charging breaks.

Mahindra Treo is currently sold in over 400 districts across India. It’s operational cost enables a Treo customer to save up to Rs 45,000 a year. Treo’s value proposition gets further boost for being a ‘smart first and last mile mobility’ choice.

Mahesh Babu, MD and CEO, Mahindra Electric said, “Cumulatively, the Treo has travelled a distance of over 35 Million kms on Indian roads, saving 1,925 metric tonnes of CO2 tailpipe emissions, equivalent to planting 87,500 trees to absorb the same emissions.”

Post FAME subsidies, Mahindra Treo E3W costs Rs 2.7 lakhs. With top speed of 55 kmph speed, going from 0-20 kmph takes about 2.3 seconds. A single charge affords drive range of 130 kms. The fearless offering features automatic transmission, and is clutch-less and presented as vibration-free. Available with a portable charger, Treo can be fully charged with a 15 A socket.