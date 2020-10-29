Mahindra Treo Zor Electric Cargo Three Wheeler Launch Price Rs 2.73 L

The Mahindra Treo Zor has a best-in-class payload capacity of 550 kg and can go 125 km on a full charge

Mahindra has augmented its fast growing Treo electric three wheeler brand with a cargo variant. Called the Treo Zor, the zero emissions goods carrier is priced at INR 2.73 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) which includes the FAME 2 and state subsidies.

Mahindra Treo Zor

The Mahindra Treo Zor electric three wheeler is available in pickup, delivery van and flat bed variants. The vehicle will be retailed through Mahindra’s SCV dealerships in select cities with deliveries commencing in December 2020.

With a best-in-class payload capacity of 550 kg, the Treo Zor is suitable for last mile transport and is claimed to offer savings of around INR 60,000 per year (fuel cost saving of INR 2.10/km) compared to a diesel model. The goods carrier is claimed to have a maintenance cost of 40 paise per km. The certified driving range on a full charge stands at 125 km.

Specifications

The electric motor is good for 8 kW (10.7 hp) of power and 42 Nm of torque, and it is equipped with a Boost mode to handle challenging situations. The lithium ion battery pack comes with a 3 year / 80,000 km warranty. Mahindra says that the IP67-rated battery pack has a life of 1.5 lakh km. The battery can be charged using a regular 15 A socket. Of course, the transmission is automatic.

Mahindra Treo Zor Specs Power 8 kW / 10.8 bhp Torque 42 Nm Transmission Automatic Payload capacity 550 kgs Drive range 125 kms Maintenance Cost 40 Paise / Km Wheelbase 2216mm Tray loading height 675mm Battery Life 1.5+ lakh kms Charging Via any 15 AMP socket Warranty 3 yrs / 80,000 kms

The highlights include a wheelbase of 2,216 mm which is longest in the industry and tyre dia of 30.48 cm which is largest in the industry. The tray loading height of 675 mm is claimed to be the best in segment as well.

Features and benefits

The Mahindra Treo Zor benefits from NEMO mobility program, a cloud based fleet management service which allows the owners to remotely monitor the vehicle status such as range, speed, location and so on.

The rust free modular SMC body panels, finished in white-blue dual-tone color theme, are claimed to have long life and easy to repair and replace. The electric three-wheeler also comes with windscreen wiper, telematic unit with GPS, Economy and Boost driving models, 12V socket, 15 A off-board charger, Hazard indicator, reverse buzzer and spare wheel provision.

The Mahindra Treo Zor will benefit from a after sales service network of over 140 touch points across the country. The Tro passenger rickshaw recently became the first of its kind to cross 5k sales milestone in India. The cargo variant, with its impressive performance parameters, is expected to boost the brand’s overall sales volume significantly in the coming months.