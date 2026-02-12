Mahindra UDO eAuto Launch Price Rs 3.59 L, 200 Kms Range – Designed By Pratap Bose

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML) has unveiled its all-new electric three-wheeler, Mahindra UDO, marking a significant step forward in India’s rapidly growing electric last-mile mobility segment. Priced at Rs 3,84,299 (ex-sh), the UDO is being offered at a limited-period introductory price of Rs 3,58,999 (ex-sh).

Positioned as a next-generation electric auto, Mahindra UDO takes inspiration from aviation design. The name ‘UDO’, meaning ‘to fly’ in Hindi, reflects the vehicle’s focus on elevating both design and driver aspirations.

Segment-First Monocoque Construction

One of the biggest highlights of the Mahindra UDO is its segment-first full monocoque construction, which promises improved structural strength and enhanced ride quality. The design has been developed by Pratap Bose and the Mahindra India Design Studio team, giving the vehicle a more premium and modern road presence compared to conventional autorickshaws.

The exterior features bold headlamps, stylish mirrors and a large windshield, creating a distinct visual identity. Inside, the focus shifts to comfort. Mahindra claims the UDO offers the most comfortable seat in the segment for drivers, called the “pilot seat,” which is nearly 20% thicker than rivals.

Passengers benefit from generous headroom and legroom, along with first-class style seating for improved long-distance comfort. Suspension duties are handled by an independent rear suspension and dual fork front suspension setup, aimed at delivering improved stability and ride comfort over rough roads.

200 km Real-World Range, 10 kW Motor

Powering Mahindra UDO is an IP67-rated 11.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with a PMS motor producing 10 kW of peak power and 52 Nm of torque. The vehicle delivers a claimed 200 km real-world range, with a 265 km ARAI-certified range.

The UDO features a tri-mode driving system – Range, Ride and Race – allowing drivers to balance efficiency and performance depending on usage conditions. In Race mode, the top speed is rated at 55 km/h.

Additional features include regenerative braking, a first-in-segment reverse throttle for improved speed control and range optimisation, Hill Hold Assist and Creep function for better control in traffic and on inclines.

Safety, Warranty & Ownership Benefits

Mahindra UDO comes with a warranty of 6 years or 1.5 lakh km, whichever is earlier. The battery, drivetrain and charger are IP67 rated, offering protection in extreme weather conditions.

Safety features include powerful drum brakes claimed to offer the least braking distance in the segment, along with 30.48 cm tubeless tyres. Mahindra is also offering industry-first free services up to 1 lakh km and enrolling customers under the UDAY NXT scheme, which provides Rs 20 lakh accidental insurance along with financial counselling support.

Built at Mahindra’s Zaheerabad facility, which now features automated battery assembly and robotised production lines, the UDO signals Mahindra’s intent to further expand electrification in the L5M auto category. With improved design, higher comfort, strong performance and an attractive introductory price, Mahindra UDO aims to set a new benchmark in India’s electric three-wheeler space.