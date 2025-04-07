Mahindra Unveils New India Design Studio To Shape Next-Gen Global Icons

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, has inaugurated its all-new Mahindra India Design Studio (MIDS) in Mumbai. The state-of-the-art creative facility marks a major step forward in Mahindra’s design capabilities, doubling the size of its earlier studio and reinforcing the company’s focus on design excellence as a key pillar of product development.

Doubling the Design Capability

First established in 2015, MIDS was created to support Mahindra’s Auto and Farm businesses. With the company’s portfolio now expanding to include Auto, Farm, and Last Mile Mobility (LMM) divisions, the upgraded MIDS brings in fresh investments in cutting-edge design infrastructure, advanced technologies, and global best practices.

A Hub for Talent and Innovation

The future-ready MIDS is designed not just as a creative workspace but also as a hub for attracting world-class design talent. It integrates digital tools with traditional craftsmanship and will act as a critical bridge between Mahindra India and its global design base at Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE), UK. The enhanced MIDS will play a central role in shaping future vehicles that carry a global appeal while proudly reflecting Indian roots.

End-to-End Project Strengthening

Commenting on the inauguration, Ajay Saran Sharma, Sr. Vice President of Design and Head of MIDS said, “It is a pleasure to have this new avatar of Mahindra India Design Studio commissioned. With state-of-the- art design spaces & machinery backed by world-class skills that hugely expands its capability & capacity. The footprint of the space stands doubled to take on and deliver the ever-expanding project portfolio across businesses. End-to-end delivery on projects, from the first concept sketch through to production stands further strengthened with the new working structure that along with the classic design verticals includes new functions such as HMI Design, Design Quality & Realisation.”

Future-Ready for Global Impact

Pratap Bose, Chief Design and Creative Officer, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., added, “We are thrilled to inaugurate our future ready Mahindra India Design Studio bringing world class design technologies and tools to create stunning, design outcomes across our Auto and Farm businesses. The new studio will attract the best design talent from India and become a leading automotive design centre in India. The influence of MIDS on our products will be felt for many years to come.”

A New Era of Design Excellence

With this strategic investment in MIDS, Mahindra is aiming to raise the bar for Indian automotive design on the global stage. The company new electric SUVs — BE 6 and XUV 9e — are already a testament to this bold new design direction. Featuring a futuristic and distinctly global design language, these models represent a massive leap compared to what was traditionally perceived as Indian car design. Their cutting-edge styling, innovative proportions, and premium appeal showcase Mahindra’s ability to not just match but potentially lead global design standards for electric SUVs, positioning India firmly on the world design map.