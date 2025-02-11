Mahindra Upgrading Showrooms For Next Gen Sales & Service – ICE & EVs

Visualising and developing world-class products is only half the story and Mahindra knows this perfectly. The company has also created a world-class manufacturing facility for their world-class BE 6 and XEV 9e. Mahindra is filling the missing pieces of this puzzle by upgrading their showrooms for next gen sales and service experience.

These upgraded showrooms are fully equipped to provide customers with a much better and more holistic experience, taking their car buying and car ownership to the next level. The aim is to provide immersive experiences and interactive showcases of their world-class vehicles, offering a sophisticated and tech-driven experience.

Mahindra Upgrading Showrooms

Inspired by its Heartcore Design philosophy, Mahindra is set to completely transform their showrooms to offer a sophisticated sales and experience for ICE & EV customers. Lending a premium appeal and establishing the new look is the new and modern colour palettes, dramatic lighting and intuitive technology.

The revamped showrooms will be more interactive, evoking a sense of progressive design, innovation and sophistication. This way, the company is transforming its showrooms into an immersive environment showcasing the best of its ICE and EV vehicles and the technology behind them.

Technology like INGLO platform, MAIA software that currently powers BE 6 and XEV 9e and Sonic Studio experience showing the 1,400W 16-speaker Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos, among others. The company is also overhauling its showroom staff to incorporate more 500 experienced specialists from luxury and premium brands.

These personnel are likely to bring tailored consultations and interactions, ensuring customers get the best buying experience. These measures will ensure Mahindra ICE cars and EVs are represented in the best possible way.

After Sales Boosted with AI & Remote Diagnostics

Mahindra is taking major steps to boost after-sales service as well. The company is setting up dedicated service bays for electric SUVs that are attended by expert technicians trained to handle EVs. These service stations are equipped with advanced tools and technology to attend Mahindra’s world-class Electric Origin SUVs.

Predictive diagnostics, Remote Vehicle Diagnostics (RVD) and proactive maintenance are battery repair centres are some of the promises Mahindra is making. Mahindra is also launching CHARGE.IN, which is a dedicated EV charging vertical offering dedicated home charging solutions and integration with DC fast-charging networks.

Me4U app is also launched by Mahindra which aims to bind pre-sales, sales and after-sales into one platform. It has features like real-time order tracking, test drive booking, vehicle insights, live vehicle status, remote controls, energy management in the form of charging by March 2025.

Mahindra is hosting a nationwide celebration to mark this transformation. The upgraded showrooms will offer expert sales consultants, themed giveaways and offer customers revolutionary financing offers like Three For Me. The upgraded showrooms mark a significant milestone in Mahindra’s Unlimit Love vision.