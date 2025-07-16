Mahindra Ups the Game: BE 6, XEV 9e Pack Two 79 kWh Variants Outshine Competition

India’s leading SUV manufacturer, Mahindra Auto, is stepping up its game in the premium electric vehicle segment with the introduction of new 79 kWh battery variants for its Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs — the BE 6 and XEV 9e.

This is a major step forward in addressing one of the most consistent demands from EV buyers — a larger battery pack that delivers greater real-world range, especially in metro cities where 500+ km on a single charge is a key expectation. By making this 79 kWh battery pack more accessible, Mahindra is not only expanding its premium EV lineup but also actively easing the shift towards electric mobility. It lowers the barrier for consumers seeking longer range without a steep jump in price, thereby accelerating mainstream EV adoption in India.

BE 6 Pack Two 79: Big Battery, Bigger Value

India’s most talked-about electric SUV, the BE 6, has captured attention since its first reveal. With the launch of the new Pack Two 79 kWh variant, Mahindra has made the BE 6 an even more compelling proposition, widening its appeal to more buyers than before. Priced at Rs 23.5 lakh, this new variant is approximately Rs 3.5 lakh more affordable than the Pack Three 79 kWh version.

Importantly, Mahindra has ensured that the Pack Two 79 kWh retains most of the features and capabilities of the Pack Three, so buyers don’t feel shortchanged. Compared to a recently launched rival electric SUV, the BE 6 Pack Two 79 kWh is around Rs 1.5 lakh more affordable while offering even more value.

Feature-Packed and Future-Ready

The Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two 79 kWh stands tall as one of the most feature-rich electric SUVs in its class. It impresses across every department — from performance and safety to design and tech. With a powerful motor (up to 210 kW), superfast charging (20% to 80% in just 20 minutes), and adaptive cruise control, it’s engineered for both daily drives and long-distance adventures.

Mahindra has packed it with cutting-edge elements like dual super screens, 5G connectivity, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, and even built-in Amazon Alexa. Premium touches such as leatherette interiors, fixed glass infinity roof, Dolby Atmos-enabled 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio, and rain-sensing wipers elevate comfort.

Safety is equally robust with 6 airbags, Level-2 ADAS, all-wheel disc brakes, and driver drowsiness detection. With thoughtful touches like cooled console storage, 65W Type-C fast chargers, and a spacious frunk and trunk combo, the BE 6 Pack Two is more than just an EV — it’s a benchmark for what the modern Indian electric SUV experience should be.

Remarkably, all this comes while undercutting its closest rival by Rs 1.5 lakh, making the BE 6 Pack Two 79 kWh one of the strongest value-for-money propositions in its class.

XEV 9e Pack Two: Luxury + Range, Reimagined

The more luxurious and mature XEV 9e now also benefits from the addition of the larger 79 kWh battery option in its Pack Two trim. Priced at Rs 26.5 lakh (ex-showroom), this new Pack Two 79 kWh variant is nearly Rs 4 lakh more affordable than the top-end Pack Three variant. When lined up against its most immediate RWD rival launched recently, the XEV 9e Pack Two still manages to undercut it by around Rs 1 lakh.

Crucially, the XEV 9e Pack Two brings more to the table, especially in the powertrain department. The larger 79 kWh battery promises an impressive 656 km range, while its 282 bhp of peak power and 380 Nm of torque easily outshine the rival’s RWD performance figures. With faster AC charging of up to 11.2 kW and robust DC fast charging, the XEV 9e Pack Two 79 kWh ensures a premium and future-ready ownership experience.

Triple Screens, Dolby Atmos, Chat-GPT — It’s All Here

Its Coast-to-Coast triple screens (31.24 cm x3) and Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered infotainment make the in-cabin experience truly futuristic, while Sonic Studio by Mahindra with 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio and Dolby Atmos creates a rich auditory environment.

Safety is front and center with 6 airbags, Level-2 ADAS, driver drowsiness detection, all-wheel disc brakes, and advanced electronic safety systems. The XEV 9e Pack Two also nails comfort and convenience with features like a 6-way powered driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, and even a tonneau cover in the boot.

The vehicle’s design adds to its appeal with LED lighting, a fixed glass infinity roof, leatherette interiors, and illuminated logos. From tech to practicality and luxury, the XEV 9e Pack Two 79 kWh delivers a flagship experience without flagship pricing — a true game-changer in the premium electric SUV space.

Making High-Range EVs More Accessible Than Ever

With the launch of the BE 6 Pack Two 79 kWh and XEV 9e Pack Two 79 kWh variants, Mahindra is strategically expanding its electric SUV portfolio by making higher range and superior performance more accessible beyond just the top-end trims. This move perfectly aligns with Mahindra’s commitment to democratise advanced technology and sustainable mobility for Indian SUV buyers. By bringing premium features and cutting-edge electrification to a broader audience at competitive price points, Mahindra is further strengthening its position as a forward-thinking leader in India’s evolving automotive landscape.