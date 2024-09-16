Mahindra Veero Launch Price Rs 7.99 L – Mileage Diesel 18.4 Kmpl, CNG 19.2 Km/Kg

Mahindra Veero comes in with best in segment and first in segment features promising a payload capacity of 1,600 kgs and fuel efficiency of 18.4 km/l

Mahindra has launched the new Veero light commercial vehicle (LCV) in India. It is built on a new Urban Prosper Platform (UPP), and positioned in the sub 3.5T LCV segment, further enhancing the company’s leadership in this highly competitive segment. Mahindra Veero is priced from Rs 7.99 lakh going up to Rs 9.56 lakh, depending on variants that include V2, V4 and V6 and fuel type (ex-showroom).

Designed on India’s first Multi-Energy CV Platform, the new Veero is presented in diesel and CNG options, with the electric version to be launched at a later date. Mahindra Veero LCV comes in with several first in class and best in class features. It boasts of the best in class payload capacity of 1,600 kgs, fuel efficiency that stands at 18.4 km/l for diesel and 19.2 km/kg for CNG variants along with best-in-class 20,000 km service intervals.

Mahindra Veero LCV – Features

Mahindra Veero boasts of unmatched features, best in class comfort and state of the art safety equipment, living upto the ‘Soch Se Aage’ promise. Setting new standards in terms of ownership, Mahindra Veero is presented in two cargo lengths of 2,765mm and 3,035mm. It is also offered in three cargo types of Standard Deck, High Deck, and CBC, each catering to varying business demands.

On board features depend on trim level. The V2 trim gets driver seat with slide and recline function, flat fold seats for sleeping position, door arm rest, vinyl seat covers and floor carpet and mobile dock. It also sports a 12V socket, piano black cluster bezel, grab handles on driver side A Pillar and driver airbag. Take a look at the detailed walkaround below, credited to Usha Ki Kiran.

Veero V4 gets added features as compared to those seen on the V2 trim. These include a heater and AC, driver seat with adjustable headrest, fabric and vinyl seat covers and floor carpets. It also boasts of an upper glove box for storage, fast charging USB C-Type port and driver airbag.

In addition to these features seen on the V6, the V8 trim also receives a 26.03 cm touchscreen infotainment system, power windows, reverse parking camera and steering mounted controls. It sports iMAXX connected vehicle technology with over 50 features in six languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam. On this top spec variant, driver side airbag is offered as standard. Its safety equipment allows the new Veero to comply with new AIS096 compliant crash safety standards. It boasts of a spacious cabin with D+2 seating arrangement, a reclining driver seat, 1,600 kg payload capacity and 3,035 mm cargo length. Its 5.1 m turning radius makes it ideally suited for urban maneuvers.

Engine and Performance

Mahindra Veero is powered by a 1.5 liter mDI diesel engine that offers 59.7 kW power and 210 Nm torque. The Turbo mCNG engine offers best in class power of 67.2 kW and 210 Nm torque. This highly fuel efficient engine lineup that offers 18.4 km/l in diesel and 19.2 km/kg in CNG offers a certified range of over 500 km.

Mahindra Veero also comes in with best in class service interval of 20,000 kms. Its start/stop system and Eco mode allows for better fuel efficiency thereby enhancing profitability. In addition, Mahindra is also offering the new Veero with a standard 30 year/1 lakh km warranty. Mahindra Veero pickup truck competes with the Tata Intra range and Ashok Leyland Dost range in its segment.