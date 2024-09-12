Mahindra Veero Pickup Truck Homologated – Gets Bolero SUV’s Engine?

When launched, Mahindra Veero pickup truck will rival other forward control offerings like Tata Intra range and Ashok Leyland Dost range

Earlier last month, an un-named Mahindra commercial pickup truck was spotted on the road without any camouflage. Fast forwarding to September 2024, we have got our hands on the homologation documents of this upcoming truck. Called Veero, it seems to feature a PV engine from Bolero and Bolero Neo, a first for any Mahindra CV for a long time. Let’s take a look.

Mahindra Veero Pickup Truck Homologated

For starters, Mahindra Veero does not fit into the company’s current CV sub-brands. It bears a new design and will spawn multiple variants, as confirmed by the homologation documents. It still adheres to forward control genre like Jeeto and Supro. But it is a larger offering to rival the likes of Tata Intra range and Ashok Leyland Dost range.

Veero packs a new design and it bridges the gap between Mahindra’s small commercial lineup comprising Jeeto and Supro range and Mahindra’s pickup lineup Bolero Pik-Up and Maxx range. Because it is a forward control genre, unlike Bolero Pik-Up and Maxx, it will have excellent city manoeuvrability with a smaller turning radius.

As seen from the homologation document, Mahindra Veero will get multiple variants. Payload capacity starts from 1.5 tonnes and goes till 1.6 tonnes. Apart from payload, variants also depend on varied load bed sizes denoted by XL and XXL. Another variable seems to be suspension, denoted by SD and HD.

1st Mahindra CV to get PV engine?

Ever since the Classic Bolero was ported to sub 4m segment with the 1.5L diesel engine, there doesn’t seem to be any powertrain sharing between Mahindra’s PVs and CVs. Mahindra’s smaller (mini) CVs like Jeeto come with a 670cc twin-cylinder engine, while Supro range gets a 909cc twin-cylinder engine.

Larger pickup truck segment comprising Bolero Pik-Up range and Maxx range have been powered by the tried and tested m2Di 4-cylinder 2523cc engine. The new Mahindra Veero has been homologated with a 1493cc diesel engine that is capable of 59.68 kW of peak power at 3200 RPM.

This might very well be the same 1493cc 3-cylinder diesel unit that powers Bolero (75bhp) and Bolero Neo (100bhp). Mahindra Veero will get a dual-tone front fascia and a fully digital instrument cluster with DEF level indicator. There is seating for three occupants in this single cab as gear selector is positioned on the dashboard.

Mahindra Veero is likely to launch in India on September 16th. However, some Mahindra Veero units have been modified with roof carriers and a taller steel body structure from aftermarket welders even before a formal launch. This suggests that few individuals may have already taken delivery.

