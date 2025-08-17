Mahindra Vision S Interiors – Toggle Switches, Dual Screens, Premium Touches

In contrast to the bold exteriors, the cabin of Mahindra Vision S Concept is designed to maximize comfort and functionality

As part of its plans to expand its global footprint, Mahindra recently unveiled its all-new multi-energy, modular platform named NU_IQ. Four concept SUVs based on NU_IQ were also unveiled – Vision S, Vision T, Vision X and Vision SXT. Among these, the Vision S is expected to be launched first. A new teaser highlights some interesting aspects of the Vision S interiors. Let’s take a look.

Mahindra Vision S interiors

One can notice an elegant and thoughtfully executed design approach in the cabin. All elements feature sharp detailing, with controls neatly arranged for easier access. While many modern cars rely heavily on touch controls, Vision S concept can be seen with physical buttons on the centre console.

These are like aircraft-inspired toggle switches or piano key switches with backlit icons. This design approach not only enhances functionality but also adds a subtle retro touch to the cabin. The row of toggle switches is neatly tucked away in a layered structure that helps prevent accidental hits. A total of seven switches are provided, all easy to reach and memorize through muscle memory.

These switches have controls such as seat heating, hill descent, hazard lights, differential lock / off-road control, traction control and drive mode selector / terrain mode. Just above the row of toggle switches, the climate control panel with an LCD screen can be seen. It is likely that Vision S will have dual-zone climate control, as indicated in the control panel screen. Users can choose the settings with the physical buttons provided at the bottom.

Other highlights include dual screens for the infotainment and digital cluster. These are flanked and separated by vertically oriented AC vents. Mahindra has chosen a distinctive geometric, crystal-inspired design for the AC vents, in line with the brand’s new design language.

New steering wheel, flat floor

Mahindra Vision S has a new sporty three-spoke D-cut steering wheel. It comes with mounted haptic controls. The centre console houses a traditional gear selector, auto hold and electronic parking brake. Mahindra Vision S is expected to have soft touch material across the dashboard and door trims. Interiors have a dual-tone theme and comfy seats with adjustable headrests for both front and rear passengers.

Underpinned by the NU_IQ platform, users can expect spacious cabin and class-leading boot space with Vision S. Owing to the flat form architecture, Vision S will be positioned as the world’s first truly flat-floor ICE SUV. It improves overall comfort and enhances the sense of roominess.

Mahindra Vision S and other SUVs based on the NU_IQ platform will offer best-in-class legroom and 2nd row shoulder room. Users can expect smooth rides with the five-link independent rear suspension and Mahindra’s proprietary damping technology. Vision S will be agile, highly manoeuvrable and pack in a comprehensive range of safety features. Launch is expected in 2027.