Mahindra Vision S Production Spec Spied – Sub 4m Scorpio?

A Mahindra SUV test mule which was previously regarded as next generation Bolero, could very well be the production version of Vision S concept, showcased recently. This Vision S concept matches overall ethos of this test mule. However, Vision S doesn’t have the letter B in it, fueling speculations whether Mahindra Vision S production spec model is a sub 4m Scorpio.

Mahindra Vision S Production Spec

At their Freedom NU event held in Mumbai on 15th of August, Mahindra Auto showcased four new concept vehicles that will shape the future of brand’s SUV lineup. These are Vision S, Vision X, Vision T and Vision SXT. Among these four, Vision S is likely to launch first as the testing process of a production version has already commenced.

Previously called next generation Bolero, this test mule bears a lot of similarities to Vision S concept showcased recently. Even the mechanical platform and sophisticated rear suspension falls in line with what Mahindra showcased with its new NU IQ platform. It will be a cutting edge and high tech sub 4m SUV, as revealed by Mahindra.

As seen in latest spy shots, Mahindra Vision S production spec model continues to be a boxy SUV with a lot of road presence. Even though it is a sub 4m product, it has a dominating presence owing to its height and volume facilitated by its boxy silhouette. It has rear tailgate mounted spare wheel which further enhances its rugged appeal.

It bears Mahindra’s Twin Peaks logo, suggesting it might be an ICE vehicle, at least at launch. There are circular headlights which seem to be shared with Thar Roxx and vertical arranged tail lights (could be temporary ones). There are 9 vertical slats in its grille and we can see a flat high-set bonnet, flush door handles, chunky wheel arch claddings, large wheels, large ORVMs and a roof bulged at both sides.

Is it a Sub 4m Scorpio?

If a 4.45m long Scorpio can grow into a 4.66m long Scorpio N, can it also shrink under sub 4m length constraint and tap into the high-volume B segment? It could and Mahindra seems to be at it too. The S in Vision S might mean Scorpio and it is by far Mahindra’s best-selling nameplate. Expanding this successful nameplate into high-volume B Segment makes perfect sense for a brand like Mahindra.

Currently, Mahindra offers Thar 3-Door in B Segment (premium tall-boy offerings) and a sub 4m Scorpio would wreak havoc in this highly lucrative B Segment SUV space. So, the production version of Vision S concept may be named Scorpio Lite or Scorpio Mini or Scorpio Sports or others. It is expected to pack sophisticated 5-link rear independent suspension, powerful engines, a plush cabin with high-tech features and the whole nine yards.

At Freedom NU event, Mahindra showcased Vision X too, which is also a sub 4m offering. It has an attractive new-age aerodynamic design language and a production version might break covers later on. Sub 4m Scorpio has potential to be the most anticipated launch of 2026 and the most sought-after in B SUV space.