Mahindra Vision S Unveiled – The First Next Gen SUV To Launch?

After teasing their next-gen vehicles for some time, Mahindra Auto has finally unveiled them. The company showcased a total of four concept vehicles – Vision X, Vision S, Vision T and Vision SXT. All four vehicles are based on the new NU IQ platform and will spawn production versions in the future.

This makes Vision S Concept the most interesting because testing for this vehicle seems to have already started. This seems to be the vehicle we were referring to as next-gen Bolero in the past couple of months as test mules have become trending on media publications and social media.

Mahindra Vision S Unveiled

Based on the NU IQ platform, Mahindra Vision S Concept is among the most striking as it bears textbook SUV silhouette and proportions. It looks like an SUV that has been drawn with a ruler and it works with target audience. Straight lines are great for interior space too as there is less contouring.

The upright bonnet is of clamshell design and the flat front fascia along with upright windscreen and almost vertical B and C Pillars lend it a dominating look. The concept had retro cues all over it which might bode well with target demographic. Concept had flood lights on the windscreen, which might not make it to production.

Also not likely to make it to production version are the lighting elements as test mules of production version has shown circular elements. Wheels on Vision S protrude out, increasing the wheel track which is required for a vehicle of this boxy stature. Vision S also gets flush door handles, thick body cladding, massive roof rails, large alloy wheels and a quad-dot fog light design.

Same quad light element is incorporated in rear fog lights. Vision S gets a tailgate-mounted spare wheel with a combination of vertical tail lights and light strips. Concept also had a ladder and a jerrycan on the side.

Sober interiors in comparison

When compared to the other concepts showcased at Freedom NU event, Vision S Concept has the most sober interiors. Which seems to be almost production-spec. We can see vertically oriented AC vents, a dual 12.3-inch infotainment and instrumentation screens, a three-spoke steering wheel with bottom D-Cut.

Centre console has a traditional gear selector and most of the AC and audio controls are physical and analogue, which audience will appreciate. The rear view cameras will be replaced with proper ORVMs during launch. Even the Vision S Concept had a Mahindra Twin Peaks logo on it, suggesting it might be an ICE vehicle at launch.