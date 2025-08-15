Mahindra Vision T and SXT Unveiled – Futuristic Large Off-Roaders

Mahindra has unveiled four new concept vehicles at the Freedom NU event held in Mumbai, Maharashtra. All four of these vehicles are based on their new NU IQ platform and are likely to spawn ICE variants at first and EV versions later on. Off these four, Vision T and Vision SXT are closely related to each other and are the most off-road-oriented of these four.

Vision T and Vision SXT are larger than 4m vehicles when compared to the Vision X and Vision S concepts. While Vision T could be termed as the electric version of Thar or the closer to production version of Thar.e concept. On the other hand, Vision SXT can be termed as the reincarnation of Bolero Invader.

Mahindra Vision T and SXT Unveiled

Unveiled at the Freedom NU event, Vision T and Vision SXT are the butchest among the four concepts showcased by Mahindra. Both these vehicles get an almost similar design languages, where Vision SXT can be termed as the more off-road-worthy version of Vision T. They both get squarish LED headlights with H-shaped LED DRLs.

Both get vertical slats on their grille, while Vision SXT gets a horizontal elements in between LED DRL element and grille. Chunky bumpers, flared wheel arches, squarish LED fog lights, large off-road wheels, M/T tyres, exposed door hinges, traditional door handles, upright B, C and D Pillars, large alloy wheels and a tailgate mounted spare wheel.

Vision T gets a full body with a two-box silhouette, while Vision SXT omits roof elements behind C Pillars. Sort of like a mini-cab pickup truck, which reminds us of the Mahindra Bolero Invader from the past. On this Vision SXT Concept, Mahindra had installed two spare tyres like a rally vehicle, but production version will likely get an empty load bed.

Different Design, Similar DNA

Vision T gets a jerrycan and a single high-mount stop lights, while Vision SXT concept gets a handsome rollbar and a dual high-mount stop light implementation. Both these vehicles get a similar interior layout that seems to be still in concept phase. Steering wheel looks similar to Vision S and dashboard is multi-layered.

There’s a chunky centre console with massive grab rails. Gear shifter on these concepts get an exposed mechanism. There is a portrait-style infotainment screen and a horizontal instrument cluster. Production version might feature a removable roof to give users a feel of the off-road environment they are navigating.

Powertrains might involve both IC engines and electric versions and there will be a host of off-road friendly features to make light work of this process. 4X4 transfer case with crawl mode, off-road ABS, off-road traction control might be part of the package.