Mahindra Vision.T Concept Teased Ahead Of Aug 15th Debut – T For Thar?

First showcased a couple of years ago, Mahindra Thar.e remains one of the wildest concept vehicles the company ever showcased. It diverges away from Jeep Wrangler inspired design language and could propel the company’s efforts to expand its global presence.

Now, Mahindra Vision.T Concept has been teased, which is regarded as an evolution of Thar.e concept showcased on 15th August 2023. As per the teasers, Mahindra will unveil Vision.T concept on August 15th, 2025 and it would be interesting to see how much Mahindra’s design has evolved in two years.

Mahindra Vision.T Concept

This is the second teaser from Mahindra Auto, hinting at the possibilities of what could be showcased on 15th August 2025 in Mumbai city. As seen in the teaser, Mahindra is showing off a boxy and rugged SUV with a lot of attitude. We can see knobby M/T tyres and very short front overhang, which suggests that it may be a serious off-roader.

We can also see a muscular bonnet with character lines, flared wheel arches, an upright windscreen and other elements which point the obvious finger at Thar.e concept. Or an evolved version of Thar.e concept that the company is calling Vision.T. In the caption, Mahindra asks viewers “Any guesses on what the T in Vision.T stands for?”.

The obvious answer seems to be Thar, while it may bear a suffix when launched in production- spec guise. Say, Thar Sports or any of the six trademarks remaining after Mahindra used Thar Roxx. These include Thar Armada, Thar Cult, Thar Savannah, Thar Rex, Thar Gladius and Thar Centurion.

What to expect?

At the grand stage in Mumbai on 15th August 2025, Mahindra will showcase the Vision.T concept that is speculated to be an evolved version of Thar.e concept. Alongside that, Mahindra is expected to showcase around 4 to 5 new vehicles and a new platform that will underpin future vehicles from the brand.

This event is named Freedom NU and the new platform is expected to support Petrol, Diesel, Electric and even Hybrid powertrains. We hope these new Hybrid powertrains from Mahindra are of Plug-in type and not self-hybrid type that only provide very little fuel efficiency benefits. There might be more teasers in the future till the unveiling, revealing more details.