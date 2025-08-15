Mahindra Vision X Unveiled – Next Gen Sub 4m SUV

One of India’s leading SUV manufacturers, Mahindra Auto, has just unveiled the Vision X Concept at the grand stage of Freedom NU event held in Mumbai, Maharashtra. This is the first time Mahindra has taken the veil of Vision X Concept, which slightly departs from Mahindra’s usually boxy and muscular silhouettes.

Not that Vision X is soft in any way. In fact, it is quite the opposite. Vision X Concept radiates a strong understated muscle which looks futuristic. It features a curvaceous body detailing with smooth surfaces, unlike the rugged and boxy Vision T, Vision S and Vision SXT. Of these 4 new concepts Mahindra unveiled, Vision X is by far the most futuristic looking.

Mahindra Vision X Concept Unveiled

In Mahindra’s ever-expanding portfolio, Vision X Concept will fall in the B SUV segment, which is referred to as Sub 4m SUV segment. The company is positioning Vision X as the brand’s future direction within this B SUV space. It doesn’t look outright boxy like Vision S Concept does, which lends it a sleek and aerodynamic appearance. All four vehicles are based on the company’s new NU IQ platform.

At the front, we get a split LED headlight design with LED DRLs on top and headlights below it. LED projector elements are stacked vertically and are flanking a massive grille with an interesting colliding pattern than forms an X in the middle. Above this X, we can see Mahindra Twin Peaks logo, which suggests it could primarily be an ICE vehicle, at least at launch.

The clamshell bonnet lends a neat side profile for Mahindra Vision X and this bonnet shut line is travels all the way till the rear into the LED tail lights. Flush door handles, floating roof effect, roof rails, thick C Pillars, squared-off wheel arches, muscular body cladding painted Gloss Black, large alloy wheels finished in a dual-tone theme are other notable elements.

At the rear, Vision X COncept packs a sporty split roof spoiler design along with a connected LED tail light signature. Rear bumper is massive and eats into the real estate of its tailgate. This reduces visual bulk and lends it a sporty appeal. There are vertical reflectors in rear bumper too.

Futuristic Interiors

On the inside, Mahindra is offering Vision X Concept a futuristic dashboard layout. There is no physical split between driver and passenger. Both dash and door trims get multi-layered design that look futuristic. There seem to be twin 12.3-inch display cluster as BE 6, one for infotainment and other for instrumentation.

Centre console is clean and clutter free and there are twin cup holders here. Gear shifter could be shifted into the steering column. Speaking of, Vision X gets double D-Cut steering and there seems to be a HUD behind it. Dual zone climate control may be on offer and there might be two individual screens to adjust each zones housed in a trapezoidal housing.

Vision X Concept might give birth to an ICE SUV in the future that is likely to dictate the terms of this segment going forward. Given how close BE 6 production version is to its concept, we can expect most design elements to be carried into production. Both Petrol and Diesel engine options are expected, mated to both Manual and Diesel gearbox options.